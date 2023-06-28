This article contains affiliate links, where we may receive a commission from sales made. The ClutchPoints editorial staff was not involved in the creation of this content. Prices accurate at the time of publication.

Celebrate the spirit of the Fourth of July this Independence Day by embracing the pride and freedom that our nation represents. This holiday is a time to come together and show our love for America, and nothing quite says freedom like wearing Americana-themed apparel and watching sports — and there's nothing more American than combining the two together. Whether it's a flag-inspired team t-shirt, a patriotic sports hat, or accessories to don in red, white, and blue, these items allow you to display your patriotic spirit and honor the values our country holds dear.

As the Fourth of July approaches, let's embrace the joy of being American and celebrate the ideals that make our nation great. Wearing Americana-themed clothing is a way to express your love for the land of the free and the home of the brave. Whether you're attending a backyard barbecue, watching fireworks, watching your favorite ball club (both MLB and MLS play games day of this year) or participating in festive activities, wearing these patriotic sports merch adds a touch of festive flair to your celebrations.

So, as you prepare for Independence Day, consider adding some team-based Americana-themed pieces to your wardrobe. Let your outfit reflect the pride and unity that define our great nation. Embrace the colors, symbols, and spirit of America as we come together to honor our history and the ideals that make us who we are. Here are some of our top picks for Americana sports merch, featuring some of America's teams.

For Fanatics' entire Americana collection, check it out here!

Army Black Knights Nike Rivalry Flag 2-Hit Performance T-Shirt – Oatmeal

Show your unwavering support for the Army Black Knights in style with the Nike Rivalry Flag 2-Hit Performance T-Shirt. Featuring a patriotic flag design and moisture-wicking fabric, this oatmeal-colored shirt keeps you comfortable while proudly representing your team.

Army Black Knights Fanatics Branded Americana T-Shirt – Navy

Celebrate your love for the Army Black Knights and your patriotic spirit with the Fanatics Branded Americana T-Shirt. This navy-colored shirt features bold graphics that showcase your team pride and American pride, making it the perfect addition to your gameday attire.

Army Black Knights Colosseum camo pullover hoodie – Heathered Oatmeal

Show your support for the Army Black Knights and honor the military with the Colosseum OHT Military Appreciation Desert Camo Raglan Pullover Hoodie. Featuring a unique desert camo design and comfortable raglan sleeves, this hoodie allows you to showcase your team loyalty while paying tribute to those who serve. The heathered oatmeal color adds a stylish touch to this hoodie, making it a great choice for both game day and casual wear.

Army Black Knights Nike Classic99 trucker snapback hat – Camo/Black

Support our veterans and showcase your Army Black Knights pride with the Nike Classic99 Veterans Day Trucker Snapback Hat. Featuring a camo design and a stylish trucker mesh back, this hat combines fashion and function. The adjustable snapback closure ensures a comfortable fit, while the embroidered team logo and Veterans Day patch add a touch of patriotism. Wear this hat with pride as you honor those who have served and cheer on your favorite college team.

Navy Midshipmen Colosseum OHT Military t-shirt – Navy

Show your support for the Navy Midshipmen and honor our military with the Navy Midshipmen Colosseum OHT Military Appreciation T-Shirt. This navy blue t-shirt features the OHT logo, representing support for wounded service members and veterans. Made from soft and comfortable fabric, this shirt is perfect for showing your team spirit while also recognizing the sacrifices made by our military personnel. Wear it proudly to the game or any occasion to demonstrate your pride for the Navy Midshipmen and your appreciation for the armed forces — a great Fourth of July sports merch shirt!

Navy Midshipmen Colosseum OHT Military Flag 2.0 t-Sshirt – Heathered Black

Support the Navy Midshipmen and pay tribute to the military with the Navy Midshipmen Colosseum OHT Military Appreciation Flag 2.0 T-Shirt. This heathered black shirt features a patriotic flag design with the Navy Midshipmen logo, showcasing your team pride and support for the armed forces. Made from comfortable fabric, this t-shirt is perfect for game days or everyday wear. Show your appreciation for our military and represent the Navy Midshipmen with this stylish and meaningful shirt.

Navy Midshipmen Colosseum OHT Military Appreciation snow camo polo – Navy

Show your support for the Navy Midshipmen and the military with the Navy Midshipmen Colosseum OHT Military Appreciation Snow Camo Polo. This navy blue polo features a subtle snow camo pattern and the Navy Midshipmen logo, combining style and patriotism. Made with comfortable fabric, this polo is perfect for both game days and casual occasions. Stand out from the crowd while honoring the military and representing the Navy Midshipmen with this unique and classy polo shirt.

Navy Midshipmen Colosseum OHT Military digit quarter-snap jacket – Olive

Stay warm and show your support for the Navy Midshipmen and the military with the Navy Midshipmen Colosseum OHT Military Appreciation Digit Quarter-Snap Jacket. This olive green jacket features a quarter-snap design and the Navy Midshipmen logo, making it a stylish choice for any fan. With its durable construction and comfortable fit, this jacket is perfect for cool weather and outdoor activities.

Navy Midshipmen Colosseum OHT trucker snapback hat – Charcoal

Get ready to represent the Navy Midshipmen and show your appreciation for the military with the Navy Midshipmen Colosseum OHT Military Appreciation United Trucker Snapback Hat. This charcoal-colored hat features a classic trucker style with a mesh back and an adjustable snapback closure for a comfortable fit. The front of the hat is adorned with the Navy Midshipmen logo and a patriotic United States flag design, making it a perfect accessory to showcase your team pride and support for the armed forces this Independence Day.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish Fanatics Branded banner wave t-shirt – Navy

Show off your Notre Dame Fighting Irish pride with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish Fanatics Branded Banner Wave T-Shirt. This navy blue t-shirt features a bold graphic print of the team's name and logo, creating a dynamic and eye-catching design. Made from soft and comfortable fabric, this shirt is perfect for cheering on your favorite team or representing your alma mater in style — a solid Fourth of July sports merch pick.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish Colosseum OHT Flag 2.0 t-shirt – Heathered Black

Show your support for both the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the military with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish Colosseum OHT Military Appreciation Flag T-Shirt. This heathered black shirt features a patriotic flag-inspired design with the team's logo, creating a powerful and meaningful statement.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish Colosseum women's quarter-zip jacket – Navy

Stay warm and stylish while showing your support for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the military with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish Colosseum Women's OHT Military Appreciation Flash Arctic Camo Raglan Quarter-Zip Jacket. This navy jacket features a trendy arctic camo design with raglan sleeves and a quarter-zip closure for a comfortable fit. The jacket is adorned with the team's logo, proudly displaying your Notre Dame Fighting Irish pride. Made with high-quality materials, this jacket offers both warmth and durability.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish Colosseum OHT Military camo hoodie – Black

Show your support for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the military with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish Colosseum OHT Military Appreciation Camo Pullover Hoodie. This black hoodie features a camouflage design with the team's logo on the front, combining your love for the team and appreciation for the military. It offers a comfortable and casual fit, perfect for game days or everyday wear to show off your Americana spirit.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish OHT Military trucker adjustable hat – Camo/Cream

Get ready to show off your Notre Dame Fighting Irish pride and support for the military with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish Top of the World OHT Military Appreciation Shield Trucker Adjustable Hat. This camo and cream hat features the team's logo on the front and a military-inspired shield design on the side, making it a perfect accessory for game days, especially when you want to rep Fourth of July sports merch all year round!

Golden State Warriors Banner Wave pullover hoodie – Navy

The Golden State Warriors Fanatics Branded Banner Wave Pullover Hoodie in navy is a perfect choice to celebrate Fourth of July in style. With its patriotic colors, comfortable fit, and team logo graphics, it allows you to show your support for the Warriors while commemorating Independence Day. Stay cozy and festive with this Fourth of July-themed hoodie.

Warriors Mitchell & Ness Hardwood Classics Americana t-shirt – Cream

The Golden State Warriors Mitchell & Ness Hardwood Classics Americana Freedom T-Shirt in cream color is a stylish and patriotic way to show your support for both the team and your country. Featuring a vintage-inspired design with an American flag and team logo, this shirt is a perfect addition to any fan's wardrobe. A solid Fourth of July sports merch option!

Golden State Warriors ISlide Americana slide sandals – Navy/White

The Golden State Warriors ISlide Americana Slide Sandals in navy and white are a stylish and comfortable footwear choice for fans of the team. These slide sandals feature a patriotic design with the American flag and team logo, allowing you to show off your team spirit and love for your country. Whether you're lounging by the pool, heading to the beach, or simply running errands, these sandals are a perfect way to support your team while enjoying a touch of Americana flair.

Lakers Mitchell & Ness Hardwood Classics Americana t-shirt – Cream

The Los Angeles Lakers Mitchell & Ness Hardwood Classics Americana Freedom T-Shirt in cream is a stylish and patriotic choice for Lakers fans. With its vintage-inspired design featuring the American flag and team logo, this t-shirt allows you to showcase your support for both the Lakers and your country. Made with comfortable fabric, it is suitable for everyday wear or game day celebrations. Whether you're attending a Lakers game, hanging out with friends, or simply expressing your team pride, this t-shirt is a great addition to your wardrobe. Show off your Lakers fandom with a touch of Americana spirit with this eye-catching and fashionable t-shirt.

Los Angeles Lakers Pro Standard Americana shorts – Red, white, blue

The Los Angeles Lakers Pro Standard Americana Dip-Dye Shorts are vibrant and stylish, featuring a unique dip-dye design with patriotic colors and the Lakers logo, making them a perfect choice for Lakers fans looking to show off their team spirit in a fashionable way.

Los Angeles Lakers Pro Standard Americana snapback hat – Royal blue

The Los Angeles Lakers Pro Standard Americana Dip-Dye Snapback Hat in royal blue is a stylish accessory for Lakers fans, featuring a unique dip-dye design with patriotic colors and the Lakers logo, making it a fashionable way to showcase your team pride and love for your country.

Los Angeles Lakers ISlide Americana slide sandals – Red/White

The Los Angeles Lakers ISlide Americana Slide Sandals in red and white are a stylish and comfortable choice for Lakers fans. These slide sandals feature a patriotic design with the American flag and Lakers logo, allowing you to show off your team spirit and patriotic pride while enjoying maximum comfort and support. Perfect for lounging, running errands, or heading to a Lakers game, these sandals are a great addition to any fan's collection. Another solid Fourth of July sports merch option!

76ers Mitchell & Ness Hardwood Classics Americana tank top – Navy

The Philadelphia 76ers Mitchell & Ness Hardwood Classics Americana Stars and Stripes Tank Top in navy is a stylish and patriotic choice for 76ers fans, featuring a stars and stripes design and team logo to showcase your support for both the team and your country.

Philadelphia 76ers Pro Standard Americana dip-dye shorts – Red, white, blue

The Philadelphia 76ers Pro Standard Americana Dip-Dye Shorts are a vibrant and trendy choice for 76ers fans, featuring a unique dip-dye design with patriotic colors and the team logo, making them a fashionable way to show off your support for the team with a touch of Americana style.

Philadelphia 76ers Pro Standard Americana dip-dye t-shirt – Red/Royal

The Philadelphia 76ers Pro Standard Americana Dip-Dye T-Shirt in red and royal blue is a stylish and vibrant choice for 76ers fans, featuring a unique dip-dye design with patriotic colors and the team logo, making it a fashionable way to showcase your support for the team with a touch of Americana flair.

Boston Celtics ISlide Americana slide sandals – Red/White

The Boston Celtics ISlide Americana Slide Sandals in red and white are a stylish and comfortable choice for Celtics fans, featuring a patriotic design with the American flag and Celtics logo, allowing you to show off your team spirit and love for your country in a fashionable way. The perfect accessory for Fourth of July sports merch!

Boston Celtics 18” x 18” Team Americana decorative throw pillow

The Boston Celtics 18″ x 18″ Team Americana Decorative Throw Pillow is a stylish and cozy addition to any Celtics fan's home decor, featuring a patriotic design with the team logo, allowing you to showcase your team pride and love for your country in a unique way.

New England Patriots 4th of July banner wave t-shirt – Navy

The New England Patriots 4th of July Banner Wave T-Shirt in navy is a must-have for Patriots fans, especially those seeking a patriotic design with the team's logo and a 4th of July theme, making it a perfect choice to showcase your team spirit and celebrate Independence Day in style.

New England Patriots women's wave v-neck t-shirt – Navy

The New England Patriots Fanatics Branded Women's Team Banner Wave V-Neck T-Shirt in navy is a stylish and comfortable choice for Patriots fans, featuring a patriotic design with the team's logo and a banner wave graphic, making it a fashionable way to showcase your team pride and love for your country.

Patriots Cutter & Buck Americana softshell full-zip jacket – Navy

The New England Patriots Cutter & Buck Americana Navigate Softshell Full-Zip Jacket in navy is a sleek and functional choice for Patriots fans, featuring a softshell design with the team's logo and a patriotic touch, making it an excellent jacket to show off your team spirit while staying comfortable and protected from the elements.

Patriots Cutter & Buck Women's Americana eco sherpa fleece – Cream

The New England Patriots Cutter & Buck Women's Americana Cascade Eco Sherpa Fleece Half-Zip Pullover Jacket in cream is a cozy and stylish choice for Patriots fans, featuring a sherpa fleece design with a half-zip and a touch of Americana flair, making it a perfect jacket to showcase your team pride and stay warm during colder weather. A stylish Fourth of July sports merch jacket!

New England Patriots '47 Hitch Stars and Stripes adjustable hat – White

The New England Patriots '47 Hitch Stars and Stripes Trucker Adjustable Hat in white is a stylish and patriotic choice for Patriots fans, featuring a trucker-style design with stars and stripes details, making it a fashionable way to show off your team pride and love for your country.

New England Patriots WinCraft 3′ x 5′ Americana stars & stripes deluxe flag

The New England Patriots WinCraft 3′ x 5′ Americana Stars and Stripes Deluxe Flag is a bold and patriotic way to display your team allegiance and love for your country, making it a must-have for Patriots fans looking to show off their team spirit in a grand and patriotic manner.

Dallas Cowboys Fanatics Branded Banner Wave Logo T-Shirt – Navy

The Dallas Cowboys Fanatics Branded Banner Wave Logo T-Shirt in navy is a great way to show your team pride while celebrating Fourth of July. With its patriotic design featuring the team logo and a wave-inspired graphic, this t-shirt is perfect for any Cowboys fan looking to display their support during Independence Day festivities. Made with comfortable fabric, it offers a casual and stylish option for showcasing your love for the Cowboys and the holiday.

Dallas Cowboys Badge of Honor Americana t-shirt – Heathered Royal blue

The Dallas Cowboys Fanatics Branded Badge of Honor Americana Tri-Blend T-Shirt in heathered royal is a comfortable and stylish choice for Cowboys fans, featuring a tri-blend fabric and a patriotic design, making it a great way to showcase your team pride and love for your country in a fashionable manner.

Dallas Cowboys women's wave iconic v-neck t-shirt – Navy

The Dallas Cowboys Fanatics Branded Women's Banner Wave Iconic V-Neck T-Shirt in navy is a stylish and comfortable choice for Cowboys fans, featuring a V-neck design and a banner wave graphic, making it a fashionable way to show off your team pride and support the Cowboys with a touch of flair.

Dallas Cowboys Lauren James women's hearts as stars t-shirt – White

The Dallas Cowboys Lauren James Women's Hearts as Stars T-Shirt in white is a charming and feminine choice for Cowboys fans, featuring a unique design with hearts forming the shape of stars, making it a lovely way to showcase your team spirit and love for the Cowboys with a touch of elegance.

Dallas Cowboys for Bare Feet Americana crew socks

The Dallas Cowboys For Bare Feet Americana Crew Socks are a stylish and patriotic choice for Cowboys fans, featuring a vibrant Americana design that allows you to showcase your team's pride and love for your country in a fashionable and comfortable way.

Kansas City Chiefs banner wave t-shirt – Navy

The Kansas City Chiefs Fanatics Branded Banner Wave T-Shirt in navy is a stylish and comfortable choice for Chiefs fans, featuring a bold banner wave graphic design, making it a great way to show off your team pride and support for the Chiefs in a fashionable manner.

Kansas City Chiefs women's wave v-neck t-shirt – Navy

The Kansas City Chiefs Fanatics Branded Women's Team Banner Wave V-Neck T-Shirt in navy is a stylish and comfortable choice for Chiefs fans, featuring a V-neck design and a bold banner wave graphic, making it a fashionable way to showcase your team pride and support for the Chiefs.

Chiefs Cutter & Buck Women's Americana Rainier full-zip vest – White

The Kansas City Chiefs Cutter & Buck Women's Americana Rainier Full-Zip Vest in white is a stylish and versatile choice for Chiefs fans, featuring a full-zip design and a touch of Americana flair, making it a perfect layering piece to showcase your team pride while staying comfortable and fashionable.

Kansas City Chiefs Cutter & Buck Americana softshell full-zip jacket – Red

The Kansas City Chiefs Cutter & Buck Americana Navigate Softshell Full-Zip Jacket in red is a sleek and functional choice for Chiefs fans, featuring a softshell design with a full-zip closure and a touch of Americana flair, making it a stylish jacket to showcase your team spirit while staying comfortable and protected from the elements. More Fourth of July sports merch for you to pick up!

Los Angeles Dodgers Reyn Spooner Americana button-up shirt – White

The Los Angeles Dodgers Reyn Spooner Americana Button-Up Shirt in white is a classy and patriotic choice for Dodgers fans, featuring a button-up design with an Americana-inspired pattern, making it a sophisticated way to show off your team pride and love for your country.

Los Angeles Dodgers New Era 4th of July jersey t-shirt – Navy

The Los Angeles Dodgers New Era 4th of July Jersey T-Shirt in navy is a stylish and patriotic choice for Dodgers fans, featuring a jersey-inspired design with 4th of July-themed graphics, making it a fashionable way to show off your team pride and honor those fallen with this great Fourth of July sports merch choice. Los Angeles Dodgers Nike women's Americana t-shirt – Navy Buy Here: $34.99 The Los Angeles Dodgers Nike Women's Americana T-Shirt in navy is a stylish and comfortable choice for Dodgers fans, featuring a classic design with an Americana twist, making it a great way to showcase your team pride and patriotism in a fashionable and sporty manner. Los Angeles Dodgers New Era 2023 Fourth of July 59FIFTY Fitted Hat – Navy Buy Here: $45.99 Get ready to celebrate Fourth of July in style with the Los Angeles Dodgers New Era 2023 Fourth of July 59FIFTY Fitted Hat in navy. This hat features a patriotic design with the Dodgers logo, stars, and stripes, making it the perfect accessory for any Dodgers fan on Independence Day. With its fitted design and high-quality construction, this hat offers a comfortable and snug fit. Show off your team pride while honoring the holiday with this fashionable and patriotic Dodgers hat. Dodgers New Era 2023 Armed Forces Day on-field 59FIFTY fitted hat – Green Buy Here: $45.99 The Los Angeles Dodgers New Era 2023 Armed Forces Day On-Field 59FIFTY Fitted Hat in green is a stylish and supportive choice for Dodgers fans, featuring a fitted design and honoring the Armed Forces, making it a great way to show your team pride and support for the military with a touch of style and a wonderful pick for Independence Day merch, too! Dodgers New Era 2022 4th of July on-field 59FIFTY fitted hat – Navy Buy Here: $45.99 The Los Angeles Dodgers New Era 2022 4th of July On-Field 59FIFTY Fitted Hat in navy is a patriotic and stylish choice for Dodgers fans, featuring a fitted design and a 4th of July theme, making it a great way to show off your team pride while celebrating the Fourth of July in a fashionable manner. Boston Red Sox Nike Americana T-Shirt – Anthracite gray Buy Here: $39.99 The Boston Red Sox Nike Americana T-Shirt in anthracite is a sleek and sporty choice for Red Sox fans, featuring a classic design with an Americana twist, making it a great way to showcase your team pride and patriotic spirit in a stylish and comfortable t-shirt. An excellent Fourth of July sports merch shirt! Red Sox Mitchell & Ness Cooperstown stars and stripes tank top – Navy Buy Here: $31.99 The Boston Red Sox Mitchell & Ness Cooperstown Collection Stars and Stripes Tank Top in navy is a classic and patriotic choice for Red Sox fans, featuring a vintage-inspired design with stars and stripes, making it a great way to display your team pride and celebrate your love for baseball in a stylish tank top. A truly patriotic pick for those wanting an excellent Fourth of July sports merch shirt. Red Sox New Era Women's '22 MLB Armed Forces Day tank top – Camo Green Buy Here: $29.99 The Boston Red Sox New Era Women's 2022 MLB Armed Forces Day Camo Racerback Tank Top in green is a fashionable and supportive choice for Red Sox fans, featuring a camo print design and a racerback style, making it a great way to show your support for the team while honoring the armed forces with this stylish Independence Day merch. Red Sox New Era 2023 Armed Forces Day 59FIFTY fitted hat – Green Buy Here: $45.99 The Boston Red Sox New Era 2023 Armed Forces Day Low Profile 59FIFTY Fitted Hat in green is a stylish and patriotic choice for Red Sox fans, featuring a low-profile design and honoring the armed forces. Show your support for the team and pay tribute to those who serve with this special edition fitted hat.

Boston Red Sox '47 Star Spangled MVP adjustable hat – Navy

The Boston Red Sox '47 Star Spangled MVP Adjustable Hat in navy is a patriotic choice for Red Sox fans, featuring a star-spangled design and an adjustable strap for a customizable fit. Show your support for the team in a stylish and patriotic way with this hat.

Yankees Mitchell & Ness Cooperstown stars and stripes tank top – Navy

The New York Yankees Mitchell & Ness Cooperstown Collection Stars and Stripes Tank Top in navy is a stylish and patriotic choice for Yankees fans, featuring a stars and stripes design. Show your support for the team while celebrating American pride with this tank top.

New York Yankees Nike Americana t-shirt – Anthracite gray

The New York Yankees Nike Americana T-Shirt in anthracite is a sleek and versatile choice for Yankees fans, featuring a modern design with the team's logo. This t-shirt allows you to show your support for the Yankees while sporting a stylish and patriotic look.

Yankees Reyn Spooner Americana button-up shirt – White

The New York Yankees Reyn Spooner Americana Button-Up Shirt in white offers a classic and sophisticated look for Yankees fans, blending the team's logo with a patriotic design. This shirt is a great choice for those seeking a stylish and comfortable way to show their support for the Yankees. A fun way to stock up on Fourth of July sports merch.

Yankees Cutter & Buck women's Americana DryTec eco hoodie – Navy

The New York Yankees Cutter & Buck Women's Americana Logo DryTec Virtue Eco Pique Recycled Half-Zip Pullover Hoodie in navy combines style and sustainability, featuring the team's logo and a half-zip design. It's a comfortable and eco-friendly choice for Yankees fans looking for a versatile hoodie option.

Yankees New Era '23 Armed Forces Day on-field 59FIFTY fitted hat – Green

The New York Yankees New Era 2023 Armed Forces Day On-Field 59FIFTY Fitted Hat in green is a stylish and patriotic choice for Yankees fans, featuring the team's logo and a salute to the armed forces. It's a great way to show your support for both the team and the military. A solid Fourth of July sports merch option for any true patriot.

Yankees New Era 2022 4th of July 59FIFTY fitted hat – Navy