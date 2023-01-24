The Fox is the Hermit Social Link in Persona 4 Golden. See below for a guide to the quests required to level up this S. Link.

Beware for slight spoilers!

Fox Social Link Guide

The Fox Hermit Social Link is unique since it doesn’t rely on dialogue answers to progress. Instead, ema requests are given out and the S. Link will level accordingly. Taking up an ema request will not progress time but submitting the completed request (and advancing the S. Link itself) will.

This social link is automatically initiated on May 5th. Maxing this Social Link will grant a Gratitude Ema from the Fox, unlocking the fusion of Ongyo-Ki.

Fox Availability

The Fox is available in all days of the week, including rainy days, and can be found at the Shrine.

Fox Ema Requests Quest Guide

Rank 1

Automatically progressed.

Rank 2

Quest #07 – I Wish For Love Speak to the female student in the Classroom Building 1F Lobby in Yasogami High. She will be in the Classroom Building 2F Lobby the following day, talk to her and choose “I read it.” Speak to her once more.



Rank 3

Quest #08 – I Wish I Didn’t Crave For Snacks Speak to the woman found in the Central Shopping District, South area in the middle of the road. Have a Meat Gum in your inventory by talking to Chie. Another one can be obtained by talking to Chie at night in the Central Shopping District during the night outing event on May 1st. Speak to the woman again.



Rank 4

Quest #09 – We Wish Our Dog Would Return Go to Samegawa Flood Plain Riverbank and talk to the dog. Go to Central Shopping District, North and talk to the dog again. Choose “Talk to it gently.” Purchase a Beef Skewer from Souzai Dogaku, Central Shopping District. Go to Samegawa Flood Plain and talk to the dog again. Choose “Talk to it gently.” and give it the Beef Skewer.



Rank 5

Quest #10 – I Wish I Had Friends Go to Samegawa Flood Plain and talk to the kid near the sign. Choose “I don’t want your money.” Obtain a Prize Sticker by ordering from Tanaka’s Amazing Commodities the following Sunday. Give the Prize Sticker to the kid. The following day, talk to the kid again. Talk to Nanako at night for the Tankiriman Sticker. If being done post-November 3rd, wait until November 6th then check the refrigerator at night. Talk to the kid again for the next two days.



Rank 6

Quest #11 – I Wish My Life Had Meaning Again Go to the Central Shopping District, North area and talk to the man near the Chinese Diner Aiya and the Shrine. Choose “Want me to make it?” Interact with the table in your room at night until the model is complete. Once complete, go back to the man.



Rank 7 (requires Rank 3 Understanding and Rank 3 Courage)

Quest #12 – I Wish I Was Better At Speaking Talk to the girl on the roof of Yasogami High. Choose “Do you need help speaking?” Choose “Give her lessons.” Go back to her the following day. Choose “Apologize to her.”



Rank 8 (requires the completion of Quest #20 – Please Feed The Cat)

Quest #13 – I Wish I Didn’t Fear Cats Talk to the man at the Samegawa Flood Plain about cats. Once Quest #20 is complete, a cat should be present outside the Dojima residence Choose “Let him see.” Go back to the man the next day. Go fishing for a Red Goldfish. Go back to the man the next day.



Rank 9

Quest #14 – I Wish My Wallet Would Return Talk to the woman near the park at Samegawa Flood Plain. Go to the Samegawa Flood Plain Riverbank and interact with the bushes near the stairs. Go back to the woman. Go to the Central Shopping District, North area. Interact with the bushes outside the shrine. Go back to the woman.



Rank 9.5 (requires Shichiri Beach to be accessible)

Quest #15 – The Shichiri Beach Guardian If Shichiri Beach is not yet accessible, ride your scooter 6 times first to unlock it. Talk to the old man in the Samegawa Flood Plain Riverbank. Obtain an Inaba Jewel Bug to catch the River Guardian on a rainy day. Talk to the old man once the River Guardian is caught. Obtain a Genji Beetle catch it at night or purchase from Tanaka’s Amazing Commodities on 8/22 Fish at the beach for the Sea Guardian



Rank 10 (requires max Expression)