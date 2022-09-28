Foxhole Release Date: Gameplay, Trailer, and Story

Soldiers aren’t the only ones fighting on the battlefield. Be a cog int he machine that is the war effort. Keep reading to learn more about Foxhole, its release date, gameplay, and story.

Foxhole Release date: September 28, 2022

Foxhole releases on September 28, 2022, on PC. The game has been in Early Access for over five years now.

Foxhole Gameplay

Foxhole is a top-down massively multiplayer military simulator. The player controls a character that becomes a cog in the machine of the war effort. I describe it like this because unlike other war games where players fight as soldiers, the character the player controls does not have to be one. After all, war is not just about fighting on the front line. Although players can control soldiers, there are also other roles, such as medics, logistics officers, engineers, and even miners. Weapons don’t just appear out of thin air, after all. Miners need to mine scrap metal, which is then refined by the engineers and converted into various weapons. In the Inferno update in the game’s release, players can even build factories that automate this procedure. After the weapons are built, they must then be brought to the soldiers fighting on the front line by the logistics officers.

Foxhole puts an emphasis on the importance of having a well-greased war machine. Players need to help out on all fronts of the war, not just in the fighting. Medics are just as important as the fighters. The same goes for the logistics officers and engineers. Supplies and fortifications, after all, can help win the war, and I do mean a war. Foxhole’s map is a persistent and open world. This means that whatever players do carries over every day, and the war is ongoing 24/7. Players who log off at their base of operations may find themselves in a destroyed base when they log in the next day. Foxhole is a continuous war effort, and everyone must play their part.

Also, did we mention that this update has flamethrowers?

Foxhole Story

Foxhole’s story is what the players want it to be. Players choose to be part of one of two factions: the Colonials and the Wardens, each with different weapons and ideologies. Other than that, players are free to do whatever they want in this world. I have heard of stories where logistics officers didn’t deliver the weapons that were needed because they weren’t treated properly. These kinds of stories happen a lot in Foxhole, and more. Interested players will just have to experience it themselves.

