FOX's streaming platform FOX Now users will get a surprise when they log in next year.

FOX recently announced that its streaming service FOX Now will start implementing a subscription model, TickerTV reported.

Starting January 2024, FOX Now will start requiring users to subscribe to access the streaming service's content. Fox NOW used to be free to viewers. Starting next year, a subscription will be required in order to watch The Simpsons, Empire, Family Guy and other FOX shows on the platform.

The network said it decided on a subscription model for FOX Now because it needed to adapt to the changing media landscape. The network now wants FOX Now to start generating revenue so that it can support the costs of creating programming. The subscription model is said to be FOX's way of securing a stable income to sustain its programming for its audience.

The streaming platform will start to offer two subscription tiers next month: a basic and premium plan. The basic plan will have ad-supported streaming, while the premium plan will be ad-free as well as exclusive content.

The network has not disclosed the tiers' pricing details. Industry experts, however, said that the basic plan will most likely have a competitive price point so it can attract a large user base. The premium plan will be slightly pricier due to being ad-free as well as including enhanced features, possibly 4K, and exclusive content.

Current users will still be able to access the free content, but they will only have limited access to new exclusive shows and features. For current users to access the full content, they will need to subscribe to either the basic or premium plan.