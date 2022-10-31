France midfield takes another hit with brutal Paul Pogba injury update ahead of World Cup

With the news that N’Golo Kante would already miss out on the World Cup for France due to injury, they’ve been dealt yet another devastating blow. Paul Pogba, who was hoping to be recovered by the time Qatar rolls around, suffered another injury setback on Monday and will indeed miss out as well, via Fabrizio Romano:

Paul Pogba will miss the Qatar 2022 World Cup due to new injury, confirmed by his agent Rafaela Pimenta. 🚨🇫🇷 #Pogba Pogba has not played one single official game with Juventus since he signed the contract last July. pic.twitter.com/nn13g6xGIX — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 31, 2022

Pogba signed with Juventus in July, instantly got injured, and hasn’t played a game for the club yet. He’s yet to return to 100% from a knee procedure, hence why he’s going to be sidelined for the tournament.

His agent released this statement, via ESPN:

“Following yesterday and today’s medical review in Torino and Pittsburgh, it is extremely painful to inform Paul Pogba will still need recovery time from his surgery,” his agent Rafaela Pimenta said.

“For this reason, Paul will not be able to join Juventus squad before the World Cup break nor the French National Team in Qatar. If wishful thinking would change things, Paul would be playing tomorrow.”

The France midfield that won the 2018 World Cup consisted of Kante and Pogba and now both players are out. It will be very difficult to replace them because they’re very influential on both ends of the pitch.

Paul Pogba left Manchester United to re-join Juve and the club was obviously hoping he’d be instrumental in helping them be competitive in both Serie A and Europe. Unfortunately, The Old Lady crashed out of the Champions League group stages and sits in seventh place in Italy.

France kicks off their World Cup journey on November 22nd against Australia.