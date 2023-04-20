By now, anyone interested in music knows that Frank Ocean will no longer headline weekend 2 of Coachella on April 23 thanks to an ankle injury, per Variety. The silver lining could be the rumors that all but confirmed Blink-182 will be the singer’s replacement, but there’s something else there also. A new Frank Ocean album is coming.

During his obscure, and oddly paced set where he changed the beats for some of his most famous songs, showcased his high skill on the drums, and didn’t bother singing some of his massive hits, the Channel Orange singer sprinkled in a nugget about his follow-up to Blonde. “I want to talk about why I’m here because it’s not because of a new album,” he began. “It’s because; not that there’s not a new album,” Ocean added to a sea of applause.

Frank Ocean Talking About New Album Soon !!! At Coachella 2023 pic.twitter.com/y4JSJ452Pl — frank ocean better (@frankoceanbetta) April 17, 2023

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Grammy winner would proceed to say that the album is not right now before asking everyone to chill. Frank Ocean revealing this information is a good sign because it means he’s actually working on new material for his loyal fanbase, which they got a glimpse of during his shakey Coachella set. The only issue is no one knows when it’s coming. Not even The Oracle from The Matrix would be able to tell us how soon to expect the unique harmonies and flows from the Long Beach-born artist.

Fortunately for anyone anticipating it, it could arrive sometime this year. Unfortunately for those waiting, you probably won’t get to add any of the tracks to your future playlist for another few years. Take a look at Dr. Dre and Detox or Rihanna, who teased us years ago. Thankfully, some entertainers follow through sooner rather than later. Ocean did say in his Coachella exit statement that he will see us soon, so that’s a great indicator if anything.