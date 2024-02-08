The iconic singer will make his presence known.

Las Vegas is known for many things, such as gambling, buffets, etc. And also iconic Frank Sinatra. His appearance will be well known this year for the Super Bowl.

TMZ reports that Old Blue Eyes will be honored during the game with his hit My Way featured throughout the big game. The song will be one of the leads to the opening segment and much more.

CBS will feature the tune with key players for the game, including Travis Kelce, Christian McCaffrey, and Patrick Mahomes.

The My Way mix will include a live orchestra, with Sinatra singing on big screens inside and out on The Sphere.

Along with Frank, Usher will be doing a rendition of My Way during the halftime performance.

Sinatra, who died in 1998, is still a well-known public figure. Though his music was popularized in the '40s and '50s, his hits are just as listened to today. They include iconic songs like Love and Marriage, Strangers in the Night, New York, New York, and many others.

Frank Sinatra in Vegas

The singer and Vegas had quite a relationship. For example, his movie Ocean's Eleven (1960) was centered around the desert city. Additionally, Sinatra had a residency at Vegas's Caeasar's Palce, Discover Music states.

This year's Super Bowl is the first for Vegas (and Nevada) in the new Allegiant Stadium.

So, get ready for My Way, Frank Sinatra, an incredible matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers this Sunday on CBS and streaming on Paramount+.