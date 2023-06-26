Frankie Jonas is the youngest brother of the Jonas Brothers: Nick, Kevin, and Joe. Even though he's their biggest fan, he doesn't want a close association with them. Growing up, he was called the Bonus Jonas, a nickname he revealed he hated growing up, per People.

“A lot of my problem with being in the public eye was that I was seen as this commodified vision of myself,” Frankie Jonas said, but it became a part of a larger mental health issue for him.

“It became a form of self-harm to look at these things,” Frankie added. “Then it became essentially an OCD, like a tic. I couldn’t stop. I checked it every day, and I had to, to feel OK in a way. It really became a serious issue for me. A lot of that perpetuated the idea that I was just this meme. I was this joke, and my entire identity to people was ‘adjacent,’ which really affected myself and the way that I thought about the world and the way I felt about myself.”

But he has the Jonas Brothers on his side. After learning of his hatred of the name, Nick, Kevin, and Joe refused to refer to him that way. The understood why. “It completely makes sense, and we’ve had lengthy conversations and apologies behind closed doors that showcased my understanding and respect for his wishes,” Joe said. “I think to feel like you are second, third, or fourth best from something is unfair; we are all equals.”