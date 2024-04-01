Things are getting weird as Freaky Friday 2 is gearing up for the big screen. Plus, the new installment has quite the body-swapping twist.
Entertainment Weekly reports that the new film in development starring Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis could feature an adult version of Lohan's character, Anna Coleman, and mom Tess (Curtis) swapping with two teenage girls. Additionally, THR reported that Disney's new second Freaky film is set to have Nisha Ganatra as the director.
The plotline and directorial developments are progressing, and the new film hopes to start production this summer. This is different, though, from 2003's Freaky Friday that the two starred in. In that version, directed by Mark Waters, the two switched bodies.
Curtis stated last year with EW during the strikes about the film it was on.
“Oh, it'll happen. For sure. Oh, for sure. There's no question,” she said.
At that time, everyone was out of work, so not much was happening. The Halloween star elaborated on how it was taking shape during that period.
“Yes, except stories require writers, and right now there are no writers because they're all fighting for their lives, for their creative lives, for their emotional lives, and for their financial lives,” the actress added. “We're in the middle of a contract dispute. And so, until those writers get paid correctly and protected by the producers that make billions off of them, we will not be able to tell you any more about the Freaky Friday sequel, except that it is happening.”
Curtis and Lohan have wanted this film to be created for a while now. It appears to all be (finally) taking shape, with Jamie Lee even posting an image of her and Lohan on Instagram. It has a caption that reads, “DUH! FFDEUX!”
It is unknown whether this new film will be in theaters or only on Disney+.
Disney has quite a bank of Freaky Friday happenings over the years, consisting of movies and even a Broadway production. It's all based on Mary Rogers's book from 1972, and they all focus on living in another person's shoes with teenage years as the focus.
2003's Freaky Friday
The Freaky Friday, directed by Waters, grossed over $160M at the box office. That number grew once it started airing on the Disney Channel. It has an 88% Tomatometer and 58% Audience Score on Rotten Tomatoes.
The movie premise for the 2003 version states: “Single mother Tess Coleman and her teenage daughter Anna couldn't be more different, and it is driving them both insane. After receiving cryptic fortunes at a Chinese restaurant, the two wake up the next day to discover that they have somehow switched bodies. Unable to switch back, they are forced to masquerade as one another until a solution can be found. In the process, they develop a new sense of respect and understanding for one another.”
The new Freaky Friday 2 sounds like a fantastic twist, especially since Lohan is no longer a teenager. It'll be great to see what weirdness is to come.