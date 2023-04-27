A fan of Pokemon since Red, Blue, and Yellow, Ziggy (also known as Sk3pt1c), writes mostly about anything and everything there is to know about Pokemon. An esports marketer by day and a host/voice-over/voice actor by night.

Gather round, Trainers! There has been a lot of news in the world of Pokemon recently and we are here to share with you some great news! In celebration of the Arceus & The Jewel of Life movie being released in South Korea, Trainers will receive a code containing a free Shiny Pichu and a free Bronzong in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Of course, you can only claim this once and there is one more requirement that you will need for you to claim these free Pokemon.

Free Shiny Pichu and Bronzong in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Get your hands on these Pokemon in the latest game of the franchise, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. For Trainers that will be watching the Arceus & The Jewel of Life in South Korea, you will be given a special code that you can use within the period of May 31, 2023, until July 31, 2023.

Pichu will be in its Shiny form and will have the following stats and details:

Level: 30

Ability: Static

Tera Type: Electric

Held Item: Everstone

Nature: Any / Not Specified

Moveset:

Charge

Endure

Volt Tackle

Helping Hand

Bronzong can also be claimed within the period of May 31, 2023, to July 31, 2023. If you watch the movie in South Korea and spend 60,000 Won at the Pokemon Store Online, you will also be given a code to claim this Pokemon in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. This particular Bronzong that you will receive is based on Marcus’ Bronzong in the movie.

Bronzong’s details will be as follows:

Level: 50

Ability: Levitate

Tera Type: Not specified

Held Item: None

Nature: Any / Not specified

Moveset:

Flash Cannon

Gyro Ball

Psychic

Hypnosis

Of course, these Pokemon can only be claimed in South Korea by watching Arceus & The Jewel of Life and by spending 60,000 Won at the Pokemon Store Online. You can get anything like official Pokemon Plushies, Pokemon Trading Cards, and other Pokemon merchandise. If you’re not able to get these in the US, maybe work a deal with some of your Trainer friends that are in South Korea or are visiting there during the showing of the movie.

Best of luck, Trainers!