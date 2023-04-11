A fan of Pokemon since Red, Blue, and Yellow, Ziggy (also known as Sk3pt1c), writes mostly about anything and everything there is to know about Pokemon. An esports marketer by day and a host/voice-over/voice actor by night.

The Global Challenge I 2023 is a place for trainers all around the world to put their skills to the test and see who is the very best like no one ever was. Competing trainers had to use Paldea Pokemon (excluding Miraidon and Koraidon) while following the Regulation Set C comprising of Double Battles. Trainers earn rewards for competing in at least three (3) or more matches. Rankings can now be viewed at the Poke Portal and rewards like a free PokeBall Canvas Backpack in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet from Pokemon HOME.

How to Check Rankings in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Since the competition has already ended, all players who have participated in the Global Challenge I 2023 will receive 10,000 League Points in the online competition. To check your progress ang how much you have faired in the competition, you may check your ranking by opening your Pokémon Scarlet or Pokémon Violet game and going to the following settings:

Open the X menu.

Select Poké Portal.

Select Battle Stadium.

Select Online Competitions.

Select Previous results.

How to Claim Free PokeBall Canvas Backpack.

How to Get Free PokeBall Canvas Backpack

On top of the 10,000 League Points that will be conferred to participating players, they will also be receiving other additional rewards. For those players that have a Nintendo Account that is connected to Pokemon HOME, you will be gifted a serial code in the mobile version of Pokemon HOME that you can redeem in the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Game. If you haven’t connected your Nintendo Account to your Pokemon HOME yet, you can download the app here. Easily connected it by logging in and following the instructions of the app on the screen. By connecting both Nintendo and Pokemon HOME accounts, you get Pokemon waiting for you gifted by the app as well as being able to get Pokemon from your other games as well.

Best of luck, Trainers!