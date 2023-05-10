A fan of Pokemon since Red, Blue, and Yellow, Ziggy (also known as Sk3pt1c), writes mostly about anything and everything there is to know about Pokemon. An esports marketer by day and a host/voice-over/voice actor by night.

The Global Challenge III 2023 is the continuation of the Global Challenge 2023 held last May 5, 2023, to May 7, 2023. This is where Trainers from all around the world put their skills to the test and see who is the very best among the rest like no one ever was. Make sure that your Pokemon account is connected to Pokemon HOME to claim the rewards of 10,000 League Points and a free Ultra Ball Canvas Backpack in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet that you can get by joining. Competing Trainers will still follow the standard VGC ruleset and the competition will allow players in Japan and Korea to earn placement for their National Championships to then win a place toward the 2023 Pokemon World Championships. The battle format remains the same as Doubles Battles with a limit of fifteen (15) battles maximum per day where you can only play 10 minutes per match. Competitors are of course encouraged and allowed to use Paldea Pokemon excluding the box legendaries Miraidon and Koraidon as well as the following Pokemon:

Charmander

Charmeleon

Charizard

Galarian Meowth

Cyndaquil

Quilava

Typhlosion

Wooper

Quagsire

Oshawott

Dewott

Samurott

Hisuian Zorua

Hisuian Zoroark

Froakie

Frogadier

Greninja

Rowlet

Dartrix

Decidueye

Scorbunny

Raboot

Cinderace

Perrserker

Walking Wake

Iron Leaves

Trainers will reap their rewards for competing in at least three (3) or more matches so make sure that you take the time to sit down in a place with a secure internet connection as your battles commence. Rankings can be viewed at the Poke Portal and rewards like the free Ultra Ball Canvas Backpack in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet from Pokemon HOME.

How to claim free Ultra Ball Canvas Backpack

On top of the 10,000 League Points that will be given to participating Trainers, they are also entitled to receive other additional rewards. For those players that have a Nintendo Account that is connected to Pokemon HOME, you will be gifted a serial code in the mobile version of Pokemon HOME that you can redeem in the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet game. If you haven’t connected your Nintendo Account to your Pokemon HOME yet, you can download the app here. Easily connect it by logging in and following the instructions of the app on the screen. By connecting both Nintendo and Pokemon HOME accounts, you get Pokemon waiting for you gifted by the app as well as being able to get Pokemon from your other games as well.

As we have mentioned previously, this cosmetic doesn’t really help with your competitive plays but it actually gives you an exclusive item for just even joining and trying the VGC scene. In case you aren’t familiar with how the Pokemon VGC goes, we have written a few articles to help guide you through the competition. We have a comprehensive guide on the Pokemon VGC ruleset, the top 10 Pokemon to use as your main attackers, and the top 10 Pokemon to use as support. In the world of Pokemon VGC, it will always be a doubles battle format so make sure that you have the best and perfect pair like Indeedee-F and Armarouge, Maushold and Annihilape, and Murkrow and Gholdengo. Of course, make the hold the correct Held Items as well as equip them with the correct Moveset for the competition that is yet to come so you will come out on top.

Best of luck, Trainers!