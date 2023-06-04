The French Open is well underway at this point, and so far, Iga Swiatek has reinforced the notion that she is the deserving favorite to walk away as the winner of the tournament. Swiatek has cruised her way into the fourth round of the competition, easily dispatching each opponent she has come across to this point.

Swiatek's dominance has been so profound that is beating opponents 6-0, 6-0, as she did when matching up against Wang Xinyu in the third round of the French Open. As a result, Swiatek has seen the label “Iga's Bakery” begin to pop up more and more frequently as she continues to “double bagel” her opponents by not losing a game in an entire match, but it doesn't appear to be something that the young Polish star is too fond of.

“Look, I don't want to really talk about that. I really get why people do that because it's fun and tennis is entertainment and everything. But from the players' point of view, I want to be respectful to my opponents. You don't see the stuff that is behind the scenes. Sometimes it's not easy to play such matches, and sometimes it's not easy also for the opponents. I don't want to talk about the bakery. Twitter can talk about it, but I'm just going to be focused on tennis.” – Iga Swiatek, ESPN

This is an extremely humble and insightful answer to how Swiatek conducts herself, and her opponents are surely grateful to see her conduct herself with such grace. While she doesn't want to focus too much on the bakery joke, it's tough to ignore how good Swiatek has been playing, and it remains to be seen whether or not anyone can slow her down in this tournament.