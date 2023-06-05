Novak Djokovic is hoping Rafael Nadal is fit and firing again soon.

Nadal successfully underwent surgery on his hip Saturday — the same day as his 37th birthday — with the recovery process expected to be five months.

If things go well, the Spaniard should be fit for the Australian Open next year in what is more than likely to be his last season on the ATP Tour.

Djokovic knows all too well how hard it is to come back from a surgery which is why he is hoping the rehabilitation process goes smoothly for his great rival.

“It was his birthday [Saturday], and he announced that he got his surgery,” Djokovic said following his victory over Juan Pablo Varillas on Sunday (via Tennis 365). “I got one surgery in my career on the elbow, and I know how hard it is to get back. It’s just one of those things that you don’t want any athlete to go through. Sometimes I guess it’s necessary. For him it’s been several times now throughout his career.

“I don’t know what the severity of or the nature of his injury is, but, you know, if he got on a surgery table, it means there was no other solution. So, you know, I really hope that, yeah, his rehabilitation process can go well and that we can see him next season.”

Nadal played just four games in 2023 and will drop out of the top 100 once the French Open comes to its conclusion. This is also the first French Open since 2004 that doesn't feature the 14-time winner.

For Djokovic, Nadal is extremely important to the game of tennis and is hopeful his fellow 22-time Grand Slam winner is able to play the fullest in what could be his farewell season.

“I think that he’s so important for our game on and off the court, one of the greatest legends of tennis in the history of the game,” the Serbian superstar added. “We want to see a healthy Rafa, no question about it, playing for what he has announced his last season.

“You know, hopefully he’s gonna be able to do that.”

With his win over Varillas, Djokovic is in the quarterfinal where he'll play Karen Khachanov on Tuesday.