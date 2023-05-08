Roger Federer is hopeful that both Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic will be fit for the French Open.

Nadal has been dealing with a hip injury since the Australian Open in January and has missed the entire clay season as a result despite initially being expected back in action in March.

Most recently, he pulled out of the Italian Open leading to severe doubts as to whether he can compete at Roland Garros at all this year. It certainly wouldn’t be a French Open without the Spaniard and his old rival in Federer agrees.

“It will be brutal yes [if Nadal is out],” Federer told Sky Sports. “It’ll be tough for tennis if Rafa is not going to be there. I still hope so [that he makes it], I saw he pulled out of Rome so I wish him the best.”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Nadal is not the only one with injury problems. Djokovic has also been dealing with injury as a niggling elbow problem saw him withdraw from the recently-concluded Madrid Open while he hasn’t had the best results since the Monte Carlo Masters.

However, he should be back in action for the Italian Open before playing at the French Open where he is a two-time champion.

“Obviously Novak hasn’t been playing that much so I hope he’s going to be strong as well and then all the young guys coming through as well,” Roger Federer added. “I’ll be watching that’s for sure.”

The French Open takes place at the end of this month and will go on from May 28 to June 11.