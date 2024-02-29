The Nevada Wolf Pack looks to stay alive in the Mountain West as they host the Fresno State Bulldogs. Nevada won when these teams met on January 6th, winning 72-57 as six-point favorites on the road. The Wolf Pack needs the same effort in this matchup to cover the spread. It is time to continue our men's college basketball odds series with a Fresno State-Nevada prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.
Fresno State is on a four-game losing streak, which hit rock bottom when they managed just 41 points against San Diego State. They haven't won since February 10th when they escaped Air Force with a two-point victory.
Nevada is on the opposite end of a four-game streak, winning four consecutive games with three coming on the road. They've also covered the spread in all four games. You need to go back to January 9th to find a Nevada victory that didn't end in them also covering the spread.
Here are the college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
College Basketball Odds: Fresno State-Nevada Odds
Fresno State: +14.5 (-102)
Moneyline: +920
Nevada: -14.5 (-120)
Moneyline: -1800
Over: 137.5 (-110)
Under: 137.5 (-110)
How to Watch Fresno State vs. Nevada
Time: 10:30 PM ET/7:30 PM PT
TV: CBS Sports
Why Fresno State Will Cover The Spread/Win
Fresno State has been keeping games close on the road against inferior opponents. They lost their last game in Boise State in a blowout, but before, they had two consecutive road underdog wins against San Jose State and Air Force. They also lost by nine to UNLV as eight-point underdogs, narrowly missing out on a 3-1 record against the spread on the road. They also had a good showing against first-place Utah State in their last game, losing 77-73 as 10.5-point underdogs.
Why Nevada Will Cover The Spread/Win
Nevada has had plenty of success this season, boasting a 23-6 record. The Wolf Pack has also been a profitable bet, owning a 19-9 against-the-spread record. They've dominated the Mountain West, winning eight of their last ten games. In all their wins, they've been able to cover the spread. The Wolf Pack also owns a 13-2 home record.
The Wolf Pack have a balanced team, but their defense is the biggest reason for their success. Their defense will also be why they can cover the spread in this game. Fresno State has one of the worst offenses in the nation, ranking 311th with 68.2 points per game. Fresno State turns the ball over and plays at a slow pace, which causes them to be among the fewest field goal attempts per game in the country. When they do shoot, Nevada limits opponents to 41.5% shooting from the floor and 66.6 points per game.
Nevada's offense can dominate the opposing offense in this game. While Fresno State is amongst the worst, Nevada owns some of the best offensive numbers in college basketball. They score 76.5 points per game, ranking 97th in the nation. However, they shoot the ball well, averaging 47.2% from the floor and 35.6% from three. Fresno State's defense won't offer much resistance, as they allow 72.9 points per game.
Final Fresno State-Nevada Prediction & Pick
Nevada dominates Fresno State at both ends of the court on paper. Their offensive and defensive units rank near the top in the country, while Fresno State ranks near the bottom. Fresno State struggled against the Mountain West this season, holding a 4-11 record. They sit in ninth out of 11 teams. Nevada isn't out of the regular season championship picture, as they are a game behind Utah State for first. However, the Wolf Pack is battling with four other teams for that top spot. Nevada's fate will still be undetermined during this game, so they will be looking for a dominating win to help their resume heading into the conference tournament and possibly take the regular season title.
Final Fresno State-Nevada Prediction & Pick: Nevada -14.5 (-120)