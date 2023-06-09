Pilot your mech to victory. Here are the details for the Front Mission 2 Remake, including its release date, gameplay, story, and more.

Front Mission 2: Remake Release Date: June 12, 2023

The game comes out on June 12, 2023. It will be available on the Nintendo Switch.

Front Mission 2 Remake Gameplay

This game, like its prequel, is a tactical role-playing game. Players take turns with the AI opponent in moving and attacking the playing field. The player has an objective they have to accomplish, which can range from destroying all enemy units to defending an ally. As with other tactical role-playing games, if all of the player’s units are destroyed, then it is game over.

The game brings various new features to the series. For example, the game introduces Action Points or AP. Moving and attacking uses up AP. Whenever a full round ends, a unit recovers a certain amount of AP. As such, players will have to manage a unit’s AP, making sure that they do not run out at the wrong time. The game also introduces an Honor system, which encourages players to keep their units together. It does this by giving units various buffs like Accuracy or increased AP recovery when near friendlies. In the same way, it discourages lone wolf units by giving them decreased Evasion or AP recovery when they are surrounded by enemies.

The player also receives Honor points whenever they defeat an enemy. When a unit earns enough Honor points, they can learn various abilities, like the Link skill. Links allow multiple units to link up and provide support to each other.

The game also introduces an expanded Arena feature, which lets players battle against AI or other players to earn money. Players can also partake in team matches, where they field multiple wanzers in one battle.

Front Mission 2 Remake Story

Front Mission 2 takes place twelve years after the events of the first game. Alordeshi Armed Forces overthrow their government in a coup and declare themselves independent from the Oceania Cooperative Union. The player takes control of three individuals: Corporal Ash Faruk, intelligence officer Lisa Stanley, and Captain Thomas Norland. each of these three characters were affected by the coup in one way or another, and the player will be able to see various sides of the story through their eyes.

