Frostpunk: Beyond The Ice Releasing Globally On Mobile

Frostpunk: Beyond the Ice, the highly anticipated mobile adaptation of the hit survival game, in partnership with NetEase.

Com2uS, a well-established global developer and publisher of mobile games with a track record that includes hits like Summoners War and MLB 9 Innings, has taken a bold step forward in the mobile gaming arena. Through a strategic partnership with NetEase, a renowned Chinese game developer and publisher with a strong presence in the global gaming industry, Com2uS is set to introduce Frostpunk: Beyond the Ice to a worldwide audience. This ambitious endeavor marks the official free mobile adaptation of Frostpunk, a title that has achieved remarkable success since its initial release in 2018.

Frostpunk, the original game, is a unique blend of survival, city-building, and management simulation set against the backdrop of a frozen, dystopian world. It casts players into the role of a city ruler faced with the immense challenge of not only maintaining the city’s survival but also ensuring the well-being of its inhabitants during a brutal ice age brought on by the Second Industrial Revolution. The game’s engaging narrative, deep gameplay mechanics, and starkly atmospheric visuals have resonated strongly with players worldwide, contributing to its exceptional sales figures and passionate fan base.

Jihoon Han, Head of Com2uS’ Game Business Division, expressed enthusiasm about the publishing agreement, emphasizing the company’s commitment to delivering Frostpunk: Beyond the Ice to key global regions, such as Asia, North America, and Europe (excluding China). This expansion aligns with Com2uS’ broader strategy of diversifying its publishing portfolio, leveraging its global expertise to ensure the success of this highly anticipated mobile release. Fans of the Frostpunk franchise can expect a faithful adaptation that preserves the core elements that made the original game a standout title in the gaming world.

The collaboration that brings Frostpunk: Beyond the Ice to life is the result of a partnership between the original Frostpunk developer, 11 Bit Studios, and NetEase. This collaboration is noteworthy as it combines the creativity and vision of 11 Bit Studios with the development capabilities and global reach of NetEase. Together, they have crafted a mobile experience that faithfully captures the essence of Frostpunk, inviting players to immerse themselves in a world gripped by an eternal ice age.

In Frostpunk: Beyond the Ice, players take on the pivotal role of the city’s ruler, tasked with making challenging decisions that will impact the lives of their citizens. These decisions encompass everything from enacting laws that shape society to managing the city’s workforce and building essential infrastructure. Success hinges on a delicate balance of resources, ethics, and survival as players strive to secure a future for their city in the face of relentless cold and scarcity.

What sets Frostpunk: Beyond the Ice apart from its predecessor is the introduction of exclusive mobile features designed to enhance the gaming experience. Players will have the opportunity to form guilds, fostering cooperation and camaraderie as they work together to tackle special missions. These missions not only provide valuable buffs and rewards but also encourage players to collaborate with others, fostering a sense of community within the game.

Another exciting addition is the new trade system, which allows players to exchange valuable resources with fellow gamers. This feature not only promotes cooperation but also adds a layer of depth to the gameplay. Additionally, players can venture into the frozen wastelands in pursuit of rare animals that can be rescued and added to their collections, further enriching their experience in the game.

One of the most appealing aspects of Frostpunk: Beyond the Ice is that it will be available as a free download on both the Apple App Store and Google Play. While the exact release date has not been disclosed yet, the prospect of enjoying such a critically acclaimed title for free is sure to generate significant interest among mobile gamers worldwide.