Nottingham Forest looks to remain near the top of the Premier League as they visit Fulham. It is time to continue our Premier League odds series with a Fulham-Nottingham Forest prediction and pick.

Fulham comes into the game at 9-9-6 on the year, giving them 36 points and sitting in ninth in the Premier League. They are just five points behind Manchester City for fifth and a spot in the Europa League next year. They are coming off a win in their last Premier League game, defeating Newcastle 2-1 in their last game.

Meanwhile, Nottingham Forest is 14-5-5 on the year, sitting with 47 points and currently third in the Premier League. That places them in a spot to go to the Champions League next year, and they are six points clear of Manchester City for a top-four spot. They have had two very different games recently. First, they lost to Bournemouth 5-0 and then, in their last game, beat Brighton 7-0.

Since the 2014 season, these two squads have met 17 times, with Fulham winning ten, Nottingham Forest winning six, and one draw. Earlier this season, Fulham defeated Nottingham Forest 1-0.

Here are the Fulham-Nottingham Forest Premier League odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Premier League Odds: Fulham-Nottingham Forest Odds

Fulham: +125

Nottingham Forest: +240

Draw: +220

Over 2.5 goals: +100

Under 2.5 goals: -136

How to Watch Fulham vs. Nottingham Forest

Time: 10:00 AM ET/ 7:00 AM PT

TV: USA Network

Why Fulham Will Win

Fulham comes into the game scoring 1/5 goals per game in EPL play. Further, they have scored in 21 of 24 fixtures this year in the Premier League. Fulham has also scored well at home. They have scored in 10 of 12 home games this year, averaging 1.5 goals per game at home this year.

Fulham has been led by Raul Jiminez this year. Jiminez has nine goals on the year on an expected 8.6, with three goals on penalty kicks. He also has two assists on the season. Meanwhile, Alex Iwobi has scored seven goals on an expected 3.3 this year, while he has also added three assists. Further, Harry Wilson has been playing great, primarily off the bench. He has five goals on the year on an expected 3.2, while he has added an assist. Wilson has been hampered by a recent foot injury. Finally, Emile Smith Rowe and Rodrigo Muniz have both score four times this year. Muniz has done this while starting just five games.

Fulham has been solid on defense this year. They have allowed 32 goals in 24 fixtures, good for 1.33 goals against per game this year. Fulham has not been as solid at home. In 12 games at home this year, they have allowed 18 goals, good for 1.5 per game. They also have just one clean sheet, coming in a 0-0 draw with Southampton.

Why Nottingham Forest Will Win

Nottingham Forest has scored 40 times in 24 Premier League games this year, good for 1.67 goals per game. Further, they have scored in 20 of 24 games this year. Nottingham Forest has also scored well on the road this year. They have scored in nine of 12 road games this year while scoring 1.5 goals per game.

Chris Wood has been dominant this year for Nottingham Forest. He has scored 17 goals on an expected total of 10.3, while he has also scored three times on penalty kicks this year. Wood also had two assists this year. Meanwhile, Morgan Gibbs-White has scored five times and added four assists. Callum Hudson-Odoi has also been solid, with three goals and two assists this year. He is still working through a hamstring injury, but could be back in this game. Finally, Anthony Elanga has moved the ball well, coming in with eight assists while also adding three goals of his own.

Nottingham Forest has been solid on defense this year. They allow just 1.13 goals per game this year, with just 27 goals in 24 EPL games. The defense has not been as solid on the road, allowing 17 goals in 12 games on the road, good for 1.42 goals per game.

Final Fulham-Nottingham Forest Prediction & Pick

Fulham has not been winning at home as of late. They are 4-5-3 overall at home but have not won in their last five home fixtures, going with four draws and a loss. Meanwhile, Nottingham Forest was horrible in their last road EPL game. They allowed five goals in the loss. Still, they won the previous four road games, with three clean sheets, and outscoring opponents 10-2. This game will come down to how the Nottingham Forest defense plays. When they give up one or fewer goals, they have six wins and one draw. When they give up more than one goa,l they have one win, one draw, and three losses. Expect Nottingham Forest to be strong on defense and take the win in this one.

Final Fulham-Nottingham Forest Prediction & Pick: Nottingham Forest (+240)