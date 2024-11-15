ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Fullerton-Oregon State prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Fullerton-Oregon State.

The nonconference schedule in college basketball for Friday night includes this late game in Corvallis, with Oregon State hosting Cal State Fullerton. If you have not been paying close attention, Oregon State has looked really good in the early weeks of the season. Most notably, OSU battered Weber State — typically a good mid-major team from the Big Sky Conference — by 28 points. Oregon State was favored by 5.5 points in that game, and it was reasonable to think that was actually generous to the Beavers, who have not been very good the past three seasons after making the 2021 Elite Eight and very nearly reaching the Final Four. Oregon State didn't seem to merit the benefit of the doubt against Weber State, but the Beavers were the better team for all 40 minutes. They were moderately better in the first half, and then they dominated the second half to completely run away with the game, 76-48.

We have to consider the possibility that after a few seasons of brutally bad basketball, Oregon State coach Wayne Tinkle has acquired the right players and has made significant roster improvements, giving the Beavers a chance to be good this season. In the blowout of Weber State, three Oregon State starters scored 15 or more points. Four players scored 13 or more. That's a level of balance and diversity we haven't often seen from an Oregon State offense at any point under Tinkle.

This wasn't just about offense, however. Holding Weber State to 48 points showed that OSU can defend and rebound. Oregon State held Weber State to 33-percent shooting from the field. Weber shot just 28 percent on 3-pointers. Oregon State played a complete game. If that performance is any real indication of what we are going to see from OSU for the rest of the season, the Beavers are definitely going to be part of the NCAA Tournament conversation in the West Coast Conference, which is where they will play their conference games this season after the death of the old Pac-12.

Here are the Fullerton-Oregon State College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Fullerton-Oregon State Odds

Fullerton: +11.5 (-102)

Moneyline: +580

Oregon State: -11.5 (-120)

Moneyline: -880

Over: 134.5 (-110)

Under: 134.5 (-110)

How to Watch Fullerton vs Oregon State

Time: 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT

TV: ESPN Plus

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Fullerton Will Cover The Spread/Win

Cal State Fullerton has lost three games this season, but it has challenged itself in nonconference play. Losing isn't fun, but Fullerton has played Grand Canyon and Colorado — two NCAA Tournament teams from last season — plus an improved Stanford team coached by Kyle Smith, who led Washington State to the NCAA Tournament last season. Fullerton, by challenging itself on a nightly basis, will be more prepared for Oregon State under this set of circumstances. Fullerton could be 3-0 with three cupcake wins and would not be as ready to face Oregon State. Ignore the record; focus on the competition Fullerton has played.

Why Oregon State Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Beavers might actually be good. It's that simple. Oregon State has looked like a really good team with quality players and enough depth that opponents can't focus on just one or two guys. There are four legitimately skilled players on this team, so it's hard to defend just one of them and throw a double-team to limit OSU's offense. The Beavers have more options on offense than at any point in the previous three years. They're going to win this game by at least 15 points and cover the 11.5-point spread.

Final Fullerton-Oregon State Prediction & Pick

We love what we see from OSU, and Fullerton has not been particularly close in any of its three losses. Take Oregon State.

Final Fullerton-Oregon State Prediction & Pick: Oregon State -11.5