FunPlus Announces Soft Launch of New Pirate Mobile Strategy Game - Sea of Conquest

Explore the high-seas adventure of Sea of Conquest, FunPlus' new mobile strategy game now in soft launch on Google Play.

FunPlus, a renowned independent game company with a global presence, has unveiled its latest gaming masterpiece, Sea of Conquest. This eagerly anticipated mobile strategy game is currently in the soft launch phase on Google Play and is poised to make its debut on iOS devices worldwide in the near future. Developed by the creators behind hit titles like State of Survival and Guns of Glory, Sea of Conquest promises players an exhilarating voyage through treacherous waters as they assume the role of a formidable pirate captain, all set against the backdrop of a high-quality simulation experience enriched by Dolby technology.

In Sea of Conquest, players embark on a captivating odyssey from the Pirate’s Paradise nestled in the heart of the Devil’s Seas. Overflowing with enchantment, untold riches, and boundless opportunities, the game features a gripping storyline meticulously crafted by AAA game writers. It offers players a top-tier gaming experience that plunges them into a lifelike pirate simulation. As the Great Captain, players navigate uncharted waters, construct pirate cabins, amass formidable fleets, customize their Flagship, engage in fierce battles against adversaries, and embark on quests in pursuit of immeasurable treasures.

Chris Petrovic, the Chief Business Officer at FunPlus, expressed his enthusiasm for Sea of Conquest, stating, “We are thrilled to introduce Sea of Conquest, providing gamers with a seamless and immersive pirate adventure.” Petrovic acknowledged the expansive and versatile world of the game and shared the company’s vision of transforming Sea of Conquest into a versatile intellectual property (IP) adorned with AAA features, aiming to captivate players across diverse platforms and channels.

Sea of Conquest boasts a plethora of features aimed at keeping players enthralled. These include exploring a sprawling world, personalizing pirate cabins and Flagship, assembling a formidable fleet, participating in Hero Trials, engaging in epic sea battles, and pursuing wealth through treasure hunting and strategic looting. The game incorporates a “Pirates Wanted” system to maintain law and order in the lawless realm of the Devil’s Sea. This system allows players to report unruly conduct and contribute to establishing order within the treacherous waters of the Devil’s Sea.

At the core of Sea of Conquest lies Dolby’s cutting-edge entertainment technology, which enriches the gaming experience by providing players with an immersive audio-visual journey. The game is currently available in soft launch exclusively for select countries on Google Play. It is scheduled to be accessible worldwide in the fall, with players being able to download it from Google Play.

FunPlus, renowned for its innovative approach to gaming, has once again raised the bar with Sea of Conquest. The game’s soft launch on Google Play marks the initial phase of its global rollout, allowing select players to explore and shape the world of piracy in this exciting new title.

