FunPlus hires Jacob Kruger as User Acquisition Director

FunPlus announced today that it has recruited mobile gaming veteran Jacob Kruger as its User Acquisition Director. FunPlus, one of the largest independent mobile game companies in the world, produced games like State of Survival, King of Avalon, Guns of Glory, and Call of Antia, as well as the owner of esports organization FunPlus Phoenix, which has teams in League of Legends, Call of Duty Mobile, Fortnite, and VALORANT. FunPlus hopes that Kruger’s industry experience will help lead FunPlus’ user acquisition strategy, reaching out to players and connecting them to a growing portfolio of games through multiple channels.

“Jacob’s extensive experience and knowledge of UA and Marketing will be invaluable for us in Barcelona, especially when accessing new audiences and exploring new opportunities for both our players and our games,” says FunPlus VP for Publishing Enric Cabestany. “Our goal is to continue to hire more exceptionally talented people to lead us forward in becoming a key actor on the Barcelona tech scene.”

The new Funplus User Acquisition Director Jacob Kruger previously worked as Head of User Acquisition at mobile gaming companies Miniclip and Scopely, and also served as Head of Marketing and consultant at Social Point, GameDuell, and other companies in the mobile gaming industry.

FunPlus established its Barcelona office in late 2019 and has been gradually growing in size and scope over the past three years, with a focus on providing leadership and support for the company’s portfolio of games in the areas of Community Management, Marketing/Growth, and Creative Services.

Since then, FunPlus has acquired talented artists, technology, and gaming professionals in the region, more than doubling the size of its original team over the past year. The team is led by its VP for Publishing for Europe and the Latin Americas Enric Cabestany, a seasoned technology and digital media leader with more than 15 years of management and publishing experience.