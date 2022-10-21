Persona 5 Royal – Futaba Sakura Confidant Guide

Read ahead for the Persona 5 Royal Hermit Confidant Futaba Sakura guide. The confidant abilities, available days, and dialogue options can be found below.

Beware for slight spoilers!

Futaba Sakura Confidant Guide

Futaba Sakura is the Hermit Confidant in Persona 5 Royal. She is also a romanceable character. Maxing out her Confidant unlocks the fusion of Ongyo-Ki. The player will also receive an item from her near the end of the game which will unlock the abilities “Treasure Reboot” and “Mementos Scan” once Futaba’s Confidant is unlocked in New Game Plus.

Futaba Sakura Availability

Time can be spent with Futaba on Wednesday (Day), Thursday (Day), Saturday (Day), and Sunday (Day). She is unavailable on Rainy days. She can be found sitting outside Leblanc, near its entrance.

Note that some events in the game may override this.

Futaba Sakura Confidant Skills

Rank 1 – Moral Support Chance to cast -kaja or party-healing magic during battle.

Rank 2 – Mementos Scan Chance to fully map a floor of Mementos when entering that floor.

Rank 3 – N/A

Rank 4 – Position Hack Chance to instantly Hold Up enemies when starting a battle.

Rank 5 – N/A

Rank 6 – Active Support Moral Support may now Charge or recover SP.

Rank 7 – Treasure Reboot Chance to revive search objects in the area after battle.

Rank 8 – N/A

Rank 9 – Emergency Shift Chance to swap current party members with backups when 2 or more people are KO’d.

Rank MAX – Final Guard Chance to nullify a fatal attack to a current party member.

Rank MAX – Second Awakening Transform Futaba’s Persona into a mythological trickster.

Rank MAX – Second Awakening R Fuse with the mythological trickster, awakening its true power.



Futaba Sakura Dialogue Options Guide

The affection points below assume that you have a Persona of the Hermit arcana.

Rank 1

“That looks bad! What are you gonna do!?” Let’s help. 0 Let’s watch. 0 Let’s ignore her. 0

“Do you know this girl?” She’s my friend. 0 She’s family. 0 Sorry for the trouble. 0

“Hm… I feel kinda calm when we’re this close. You’re okay being like this, right?” I can’t move. 0 Are you a remora? 0

“I’ll try and get better at navigation if you do!” Is this a deal? 0 Sounds good. 0 I’m not an item… 0



Rank 2 (requires rank 4 Kindness)

“But online classes are better for studying! I wouldn’t even have to leave the house.” That wouldn’t solve anything. 0 That’s a great idea. +2

“…Do you think I’ll be able to?” If we work together. +3 Want me to help? +2 I don’t know. 0

“…How’s that?” Sounds good to me. 0 Can you tell me again? (loops back)

“Do you think it’d make Sojiro happy?” I bet it will. +2 I’m not sure. 0 Why not ask him directly? 0



Rank 3

“I… I, I, I…” I what? 0 So you’re okay? 0 I was about to come find you. +3

“But then I thought about you while I was wandering around the store, and bam!” Good to see you again. +3 You’re the one who appeared. +2 You need to be more careful. 0

“But at this pace, I’ll clear it in no time…! Right?” It’ll only get tougher. 0 You will. 0 We’ll both do our best. +2



Rank 4

“Can I use a Goho-M instead…?” Nope. +2 Let’s do this together. +3 If you want. 0

“…Am I weird?” No, you’re talented. 0 I bet they were just surprised. 0

“I guess dwelling on the past is just a bad habit of mine, huh…?” Not at all. +2 Everyone does it. +2 I think it’s cute. +3

“I still think I’d run out of MP way too fast. The real world is a scary place…” We’ll take it slow. +2 You need more training. 0 I’ll help you anytime. +3



Rank 5

“Is this a friend of yours?” He’s in my class. 0 Friend might be a bit much. 0

“Maybe my luck stat’s really high.” I think you’re right. +3 No. 0 Your… what? +2

“Nishima… Are you an NPC!?” What’s an NPC? +2 Savage. 0 He’s the protagonist. +3

“I’m a completely different person now! No more getting scared of the police! C’mon, tell me I’m cool!” You did great. +3 That’s nothing special. 0 Ding! Level up! 0



Rank 6

“But one day, she said something to me: ‘Good morning.’ She started saying it every day from then on.” Were you happy? +2 That must have been a shock. +3 How did you react? 0

“I felt terrible, but she just kept yelling at me for reading it…” You didn’t know any better. +2 Did you apologize to her? 0 Sounds like it was her fault. 0

“Y-You have to help me now, got it!?” Understood. 0 Someone’s pushy today. 0

“I know I promised myself that I’d do this… but when I remember how angry Kana-chan got, I get so scared…” Are you running away again? +2 Let’s calm down first. 0 I’m right here with you. 0



Rank 7

“…Apparently, they’re still having her model in strange clothes. They’re even selling the pictures now…” What horrible parents. +2 We have to put a stop to this. +2 Strange… how? 0

“Please, help me save her!” I’ll do it, for you. +3 We’ll show them the truth. +3 Give me some time. +2



Rank 8 (Completion of Mementos Request “Daughter’s Just a Meal Ticket.” required)

“Long story short… we made up! I finally apologized to her.” That’s incredible. +3 I’m glad to hear that. +3 Did you stutter at all? +2

“It’s all because of you that I could do it, <protagonist>!” You worked really hard too. +3 You’re making me blush… +2 Do I get a reward? 0

“…Can you do it?” Fine by me. 0 That’s all? 0

“And now I’m getting along with Kana-chan… I’m so glad I cleared that goal.” Congrats. +2 You’ve still got more. 0 Want more pats? +2



Rank 9

“I’m gonna go back.” You’ve really matured. +3 What if you get bullied again? +2

“Then even when we’re apart, I can’t stop thinking about you…” That doesn’t sound healthy… 0 Are you okay, Futaba? +3 You’re imagining things. +2

“…Can we skip that last promise?” If you want. +2 No way. +2 You’re giving up? 0

“Why?” Because we’re teammates. FRIENDSHIP Because I love you. ROMANCE

“Could you get specific? What kind of teammate am I to you?” A true friend. +2 A partner. A key item.

ROMANCE: “And… I’m your girlfriend?” I would like that. 0 If that’s okay with you. 0

ROMANCE: “………………” Um, hello? 0 Is something wrong? 0

ROMANCE: “………………” Earth to Futaba? 0 Are you still alive? 0



Rank 10 (Romance)

“Th-This can’t be helped… It’s a small room! So… So… I should be pardoned!” What are you talking about? 0 Don’t worry about it. 0 …Pardoned? 0

“M-Mission complete, huh?” Mission complete. 0 Nice job, Futaba. 0 You did great. 0

“S-So… me being right next to you, um, c-can’t be helped…” I know. 0 I don’t mind it. 0 I like being close. 0

“I…” What’s wrong? 0 Come closer. 0

“I just hope I can change little by little…like everyone else does.” Take your time. +3 You can do this. +3 We’ll do it together. +3

“Even Kana-chan’s trying to step out into the world.” You can’t lose to her. +3 Do you want a job too? +2

“So! You said you’d give me a reward if I complete my promise list, remember!?” I honor my promises. 0 Just keep it cheap. 0 You remember that? 0

“I’m serious, OK!?” I’m counting on you. 0 That’s a lot of pressure. 0

“That way… we’ll never be apart if I don’t want to be.” You already have that right. Took you long enough to ask. I want that right too. +3



Rank 10 (Friendship)