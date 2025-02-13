ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

We're back with another betting prediction and pick for the Prelims of UFC Vegas 102 as we head to the Welterweight (170) Division for this next tilt. Brazil's Gabriel Bonfim will take on Michigan's own Khaos Williams in an exciting scrap between rising prospects. Check the UFC odds series for our Bonfim-Williams prediction and pick.

Gabriel Bonfim (16-1) has gone 3-1 under the UFC since 2023. After suffering his first promotional loss to Nicholas Dalby in 2023, he bounced back nicely with a unanimous decision victory over Ange Loosa in his most recent bout. He'll look to impress once again as the betting favorite in this one. Bonfim stands 6-foot-1 with a 72.5-inch reach.

Khaos Williams (15-3) has gone 6-2 during his UFC stint since 2020. He's gone 4-1 over his last five fights and is riding back-to-back wins against Rolando Bedoya and Carlston Harris heading into this one. He'll be the betting underdog looking for the upset behind his impressive striking power. Williams stands six feet tall with a 77-inch reach.

Here are the UFC Vegas 102 Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC Vegas 102 Odds: Gabriel Bonfim-Khaos Williams Odds

Gabriel Bonfim: -205

Khaos Williams: +170

Over 1.5 rounds: -154

Under 1.5 rounds: +120

Why Gabriel Bonfim Will Win

Last Fight: (W) Ange Loosa – U DEC

Last 5: 4-1

Finishes: 3 KO/TKO, 12 SUB

Gabriel Bonfim showed resolve and determination in his win over Ange Loosa when responding to the first loss in his professional MMA career. While Bonfim had all the physical advantages during that fight, Nicolas Dalby proved to be the better fighter that day and certainly learned a great deal from the loss. He'll have a stern advantage on the ground in this one, winning 75% of his pro bouts via submission and notching his first three UFC appearance with the method. While Williams has never been submitted, Bonfim will easily be the best grappler he's had to face.

Bonfim has also displayed some great striking power through his first fights and it'll serve him well if he's able to land clean on his opponent. Bonfim is very quick to use striking to set up his grappling, so don't be surprised if he jumps towards a submission the instant he has Williams in any kind of trouble. We've seen him lean on his striking in previous bouts, but this may be a situation where he leans on his strengths and avoids any chaotic exchanges with his opponent.

Why Khaos Williams Will Win

Last Fight: (W) Carlston Harris – KO (right hook, R1)

Last 5: 4-1

Finishes: 7 KO/TKO, 2 SUB

Khaos Williams has been on the winning track over his last two bouts and most recently earned a Performance of the Night bonus following his impressive knockout. He's definitely the more dangerous striker during this matchup and will be looking to close the distance on his opponent. In tight, Williams is very good about keeping his head moving and slipping punches from the other side. He's also very strong in the clinch and have never been submitted, so don't be surprised if he's able to engage some grappling along the fence as he looks to land some dirty boxing in the process.

Williams will need to be the more active boxer during this fight as his opponent has a tendency to slow down when met with resistance. The one thing Williams will have to avoid is retreating on his back foot as Bonfim will sense weakness and rush forward to catch him. Luckily, Williams boasts an 80% takedown defense and will be very difficult to bring down during this fight, so expect him to try and keep this one standing while he gives himself a chance to land a knockout blow.

Final Gabriel Bonfim-Khaos Williams Prediction & Pick

This will be an exciting bout on the Prelims portion as both men are coming in off wins and looking to break through into the top-15 rankings. Gabriel Bonfim is the much better grappler and will be looking for another submission win throughout this fight. Khaos Williams is the more skilled striker and could stand to knock his opponent out if they engage in heated striking exchanges.

Ultimately, this fight will favor whichever fighter can be more defensively sound through the chaos. Neither man is easy to put away with a knockout, so we could see this fight extended to the later rounds if each side has respect for the other.

However, with Bonfim's striking constantly improving, we have to give him the slight edge for how dangerous he is with his grappling as well. I believe Bonfim will be defensively sound on the feet and eventually take this fight to the ground and into advantageous position. Let's roll with the betting favorite and the fight to hit its over.

Final Gabriel Bonfim-Khaos Williams Prediction & Pick: Gabriel Bonfim (-205); OVER 1.5 Rounds (-154)