PFL Playoffs: Brendan Loughnane vs. Kai Kamaka III continues on the main card with a fight between Gabriel Braga and Timur Khizriev in their featherweight semifinal matchup. Braga has now won back-to-back fights as looks to make his second straight PFL Championship with a win on Friday night meanwhile, Khizriev is still undefeated winning all 16 of his bouts as he looks to make the PFL Championship in his first season. With that said, check out our PFL odds series for our Braga-Khizriev prediction and pick.

Gabriel Braga (14-1) came up short in his PFL Championship bid last season when he was finished by winner Jesus Pinedo. Braga was able to get back on track in a big way when he finished both Justin Gonzales and former PFL runner-up Bubba Jenkins en route to his second semifinal appearance. Now, he will get one more chance at $1 Million when he takes on the undefeated Timur Khizriev as he looks to secure his spot in the PFL Championship.

Timur Khizriev (16-0) is the odds-on favorite to win this season of the PFL coming into the tournament with a perfect 14-0 record but after back-to-back dominant performances he is now 16-0 and one win away from the PFL Championship. Now, he will look to remain unbeaten by defeating the 2023 PFL runner-up Gabriel Braga this Friday night to make his first PFL Championship appearance.

Here are the PFL Playoffs Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

PFL Playoffs Odds: Gabriel Braga-Timur Khizriev Odds

Gabriel Braga: +330

Timur Khizriev: -425

Why Gabriel Braga Will Win

Gabriel Braga is set to face Timur Khizriev in a highly anticipated semifinal matchup at the PFL playoffs, and Gabriel Braga is set to score the upset and return to the PFL Championship.

Braga’s striking capability is a significant advantage in this bout. Known for his sharp striking and high volume, Braga has consistently demonstrated his ability to outpace and outstrike his opponents. His performance in the 2024 season has been impressive, maintaining an undefeated record of 2-0 in the PFL, which underscores his effectiveness and consistency in the cage.

Braga’s endurance and ability to maintain pressure throughout the fight are crucial assets. In previous bouts, he has shown the capacity to keep a high pace, which could be pivotal against Khizriev, who might struggle to match Braga’s tempo over the course of the fight. This stamina allows Braga to exploit openings as his opponents tire, making him a formidable opponent in the later rounds. Braga’s experience from his historic run last season, where he reached the finals, provides him with valuable playoff experience. This experience, combined with his motivation to claim the PFL title this year, could give him the mental edge needed to perform under pressure and secure a win against Khizriev.

Gabriel Braga’s striking prowess, endurance, and playoff experience position him well to defeat Timur Khizriev in their semifinal matchup. If Braga can impose his striking game and maintain his pace, he is likely to advance to the PFL featherweight final.

Why Timur Khizriev Will Win

Timur Khizriev is set to face Gabriel Braga in a crucial semifinal matchup at the PFL playoffs, and there are several reasons why Khizriev is well-positioned to claim victory.

Khizriev’s undefeated record in professional MMA is a testament to his well-rounded skill set and strategic acumen. His ability to adapt his game plan to exploit his opponent’s weaknesses has been a key factor in his success. Khizriev’s wrestling and grappling are particularly noteworthy, allowing him to control the fight’s pace and position, which could be crucial against Braga, who has shown vulnerabilities in grappling exchanges

Khizriev’s striking, while not as flashy as some of his peers, is effective and complements his grappling well. His jab is a key weapon that he uses to set up takedowns and disrupt his opponent’s rhythm. This ability to seamlessly transition between striking and grappling could pose significant challenges for Braga, who struggled with control time in his previous bout against Bubba Jenkins.

Khizriev’s experience and training with elite fighters have honed his ability to maintain composure and execute his strategy under pressure. This experience will be vital in a high-stakes playoff environment, where mental toughness can often be the deciding factor. Timur Khizriev’s undefeated record, grappling prowess, and strategic versatility make him a formidable opponent for Gabriel Braga. If Khizriev can impose his wrestling game and maintain control, he is likely to secure a victory and advance to the PFL featherweight final.

Final Gabriel Braga-Timur Khizriev Prediction & Pick

These two featherweights will be looking to steal the show when they face off in the PFL SmartCage in the first of two featherweight semifinal matchups on Friday night. Ultimately, Braga brings the PFL experience and the stopping power on the feet but the grappling pressure of Khizriev will be the difference maker as he controls Braga for the majority of the fight taking a dominant decision victory to head to the PFL Championship.

Final Gabriel Braga-Timur Khizriev Prediction & Pick: Timur Khizriev (-425)