Gal Gadot has been a passionate fan of action movies for as long as she remembers. But the Israeli actress also questioned the lack of female-led films in the genre—expressing her desire for more representation of strong female characters in action films, citing popular franchises like James Bond, Mission: Impossible, and Bourne Identity.



It wasn't until the success of Wonder Woman in 2017 that Gadot realized she could bring her dream to life, recognizing that female-led action films had an audience, and it was “time to make more of them.”



Then there came “Heart of Stone,” a thrilling action film in collaboration with her husband Jaron Varsano, and their production company, Pilot Wave. Gadot will play Rachel Stone, a thrilling secret agent, torn between following rules and pursuing justice with her heart. The multifaceted role has sparked Gadot's excitement, giving her a chance to explore different layers of the character.

This is also an opportunity for Gal Gadot to challenge herself as an actress, stepping away from the polished and grand portrayal of Wonder Woman and Gisele in the Fast & Furious franchise. She aimed to ground her character in a gritty and raw reality, connecting the audience with the emotions and experiences of Rachel Stone.

The movie is set to debut on Netflix this Friday, starring Jamie Dornan, Alia Bhatt (making her US film debut), Sophie Okonedo, Matthias Schweighöfer, Jing Lusi, and Paul Ready. With a strong female-led cast and an action-packed storyline, “Heart of Stone” promises to be a thrilling addition to Netflix's most-liked film collection.