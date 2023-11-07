With The Game Awards 2023 just a month away, a limited amount of public tickets will soon be available for sale.

The Game Awards 2023 is happening less than a month from now and is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated events this year. Its attendance consists mostly of industry professionals, streamers, and the like. The rest are made up of members of the public who want to experience the event in person. If you are one of those people who want to attend The Game Awards 2023 in person, then here's how you can secure one of the limited public tickets for yourself.

Limited public tickets to attend #TheGameAwards on Thursday, December 7 at @peacock_theater will be on sale this Tuesday at 10am PT. 🎟️ Ticket Link: https://t.co/6rVNDPRUI8 pic.twitter.com/tbjgBFmS9t — The Game Awards (@thegameawards) November 5, 2023

First off, let's start with when these tickets will go on sale. According to the post from The Game Awards, the tickets go on sale on Tuesday, November 7, 2023, at 10:00 AM PST. That's less than a day away as of this article. Those interested in buying can head over to the online ticket store. As of this article, the website only shows a countdown to when the tickets will go on sale. There is currently no information as to how much these tickets are, or what options players have when buying the tickets. Once more information becomes available, we will be sure to let you know.

The Game Awards is one of the most anticipated events this 2023, and for good reason. Of course, as the name implies, various game awards will be handed out during the event. The awards include Game of The Year, Best Narrative, Best Performance, and more. Although these awards are the primary focus during this event, one other thing happens during the event. That is, there will be various large game announcements.

During last year's Game Awards, for example, they announced Hades 2, Armored Core 6, Death Stranding 2, and more. As such, we can expect just as many huge game announcements this year. Hopefully, we'll receive news for games coming out in 2024, which are quite a lot. We will also have to see if anything like the Bill Clinton nomination from last year will happen this year as well.

That's all the information we have about how interested players can grab one of the limited public tickets for the upcoming Game Awards 2023 on December 7, 2023. Check out our gaming news articles for the latest in gaming news.