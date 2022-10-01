Three new games join the PS+ library this month of October 2022. Three new games can be downloaded by PS+ subscribers of any tier to add to their library for as long as they are subscribed to the service. We take a look at these three games which you can download as soon early as October 4, and these games will be available to download until October 31, 2022. So, grab your controllers and get ready to play. Here are the new games coming to PS+ Essentials this October 2022

Games Coming to PS+ This October 2022

Hot Wheels Unleashed (PS5 / PS4)

Hot Wheels Unleashed was one of the big surprises of 2021 – an unassuming matchbox car racing game that no one expected to be as good as it is. Hot Wheels Unleashed not only allows players to compete in races with their favorite matchbox cars but also allows players to experience an exhilarating thrill while doing so. On top of that, players also have access to a versatile course designer in the game that is easy to learn and use. Add to that a very active online community that lets you match up quickly, then you’ve got a pretty solid racing game coming to PS+ this October 2022.

Injustice 2 (PS4)

The weird lovechild of Mortal Kombat and DC Comics turned out to be a big hit and was followed up by a sequel: Injustice 2. This game builds upon the foundations of the first game, with new characters and even more complex combos. Injustice 2 also introduces the Gear system, a loot drop system that lets players unlock new costume pieces that they can use to customize their favorite super heroes and super villains in the game.

Superhot (PS4)

Superhot is an intense game that looks simple at first glance. This unique first-person shooter game has a special mechanic wherein everything around the player only moves when they move. Hence, players can stop and evaluate their next moves. You might think that it’s easy-peasy to beat your opponents when they can’t move until you do, but think that again when a bullet is right at your face, waiting for you to move so it can finally penetrate your skull. Superhot is a game about tactical engagement as much as it is about precise movement and accurate shooting, a very good addition to the PS+ Catalog for this month of October.

That’s all of the new games coming to PS+ Essential this month of October 2022. Until October 3, you still have time to download the games from September, if you still haven’t. Not sure what those games were? Check them out here.