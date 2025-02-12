ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The PGA Tour heads back to Torrey Pines for the Genesis Invitational this weekend. Below we will continue our PGA Tour odds series as we hand out a Genesis Invitational prediction and pick.

The Genesis Invitational was originally supposed to be played in Los Angeles. Unfortunately, the LA fires forced this event to be moved to Torrey Pines. It will be the second event at this golf course, so there are some players who have already played it and seen what it has to offer in 2025.

You can talk about who won last season, but it is a whole new event with the venue change. However, earlier this season at Torrey Pines in the Farmers Insurance Open, Harris English finished 8-under to win. The course played extremely hard, and only three holes finished with an average score under par.

The greens at Torrey Pines are smaller, and the pin locations are very tough. Additionally, there is plenty of sand to get stuck in if approach shots are not accurate. It is also a long course, so hitting the driver far and accurately is going to be very important this weekend.

Here are the PGA Tour: Genesis Invitational Golf odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

PGA Tour: Genesis Invitational Odds:

Scottie Scheffler: +400

Rory McIlroy: +650

Collin Morikawa: +1600

Justin Thomas: +1800

Hideki Matsuyama: +2200

Ludvig Aberg: +2500

Patrick Cantlay: +3300

Sungjae Im: +3500

Rasmus Hokgaard: +4000

Taylor Pendrith: +4000

Tony Finau: +4000

Tommy Fleetwood: +4000

Jordan Spieth: +4500

Robert McIntyre: +4500

Shane Lowry: +4500

Genesis Invitational Favorite Picks

Scottie Scheffler: Scheffler will never be off this list. After the season he had in 2024, he will always be a favorite to win on Sundays. He has finished T9 and T25 in his two events this year, and he has been excellent with his approach shots. However, his biggest improvement has been hit putter. Scheffler is 10th in putting average, and 15th in putts per round. If he can find a few more fairways, expect him to be at the top of the leaderboard once again.

Rory McIlroy: McIlroy has one of the longest drivers in all of golf. He won his only event of the season and averaged over 336 yards off the tee in the win. He was also able to hit his drives pretty accurately, which is going to be very important at Torrey Pines. Additionally, McIlroy hit over 70 percent of his greens in regulation, and he was good with his putter. He should have a great chance to win this event with the course playing to his strength.

Collin Morikawa: Morikawa has played in just two events on tour, but he has also been playing in the TGL. In both, Morikawa has been very good. On tour, he is first in total strokes gained, second in driving accuracy, first in greens in regulation, sixth in putting average, 12th in one-putt percentage, and first in scoring average. He is playing very well but has no wins to show for it. He is not very long with his driver, so he is going to need to hit plenty of long irons or woods, but Morikawa has a great chance to win.

Genesis Invitational Sleeper Picks

Shane Lowry: Lowry missed the cut in his first event at Torry Pines. However, he came in second place at Pebble Beach. Lowry is accurate off the tee, and he has one of the best putters on the entire tour right now. He does need to hit his irons better, but his play at Pebble Beach was very encouraging. If he can learn from his mistakes from his first event at Torrey Pines, Lowry is a definite threat to win the Genesis Invitational.

Sepp Straka: Straka is quietly having a very good season. He is first in the FedEx Cup standings right now, and he won the American Express. He has finished lower than T15 just one time this year. In his five rounds, Staka is fifth in total strokes gained. He is also very good with his approaches, and he is eighth in sand save percentage. Straka is also very short off the tee, so that might hurt him here. However, he is a great choice to win.

Harris English: English has already won at Torrey Pines, so you have to put him in here. He is pretty good with his putter, but the rest of his game needs some work. English has made three cuts in a row, though. With him already knowing the course, he knows what needs to be done. If he is hanging around heading into Sunday, there is a chance for him to win.

Final Genesis Invitational Prediction & Pick

It is never easy to predict who is going to win a golf event. However, Collin Morikawa is playing too well for me not to feel confident in him. I will take Morikawa to win.

Final Genesis Invitational Prediction & Pick: Collin Morikawa (+1600)