The PGA Tour is in North Berwick, Scotland at the Renaissance Club for the Genesis Scottish Open! Check out our PGA Tour odds series as we take a look at the Scottish Open's best prop bets and give a prediction and pick. We have already given a prediction and pick for the outright winner this weekend.

It is shaping up to be a wet and windy weekend in Scotland for the player on tour. It is going to be very important to strike the ball well more than ever in this event. Finding yourself in thick rough or the sand while it is wet is going to make it much harder to save par, or even bogey at times. The winner is very hard to prediction, but there are some prop picks with great value.

Here are the Genesis Scottish Open prop odds, courtesy of FanDuel

Viktor Hovland to be the top Continental Euro player – +290

Min Woo Lee to be the top Australian player – +220

Scottie Scheffler to be the leader after round 1 – +1900

Parlay Aaron Rai/Justin Rose to make the cut – +101

Viktor Hovland to be the top Continental Euro player

Hovland has been great this season. He has risen to fifth in the OWGR and sixth in the FedEx Cup standings. He has made every single cut this season, so you will almost definitely see him on the weekend. In his last five starts, Hovland has finished in the top-20 four times. In that same span, he has a second place finish and a win. Hovland is stroking the ball well and he has one of the better approach shots on tour. He will need to be locked in with his driver, but if he can put himself in position to make some pars and birdies, Hovland will finish towards to the top of the leaderboard.

Min Woo Lee to be the top Australian player

Min Woo Lee has played been playing well, but especially well in his last two starts. He finsihed tied for fifth at the U.S Open and tied for ninth at the Travelrs Championship. Lee is bringing a lot of momentum into the Scottish Open and should be able to capitalize on it. Lee will hit a good amount of greens and he is pretty good with the flat stick. There are some very good Australian golfers out there, but I do not think Lee needs to shoot that much under par. As long as he finished around two or three under par, Lee will be the top player from his continent.

Scottie Scheffler to be the leader after round 1

Scheffler is the best golfer in the world right now and he is playing out of his mind. He has six straight top-5 finishes and 14 of his 18 starts have finished with him in the top-10. Thursday is going to be the nicest and mildest day in North Berwick, so it is going to be the ‘easiest' day to golf. Scheffler should be able to take full advantage of that and gain some strokes over his competition. With Thursday being the best day, there is a great chance for him to lead after the first round. The odds for this are obivously very high, but it would be a fantastic payout if he were to play as we know he can.

Parlay Aaron Rai/Justin Rose to make the cut

This is a parlay and usually I would not recommend this because it is an easy way to lose money. However, these two players have great chances to make the cut and if you can parlay them for plus money, then why not do it. Rai has is carrying some momentum heading into this event. He has three straight top-25 finishes and two of those have been top-10. It is not an easy course in Scotland, but if Rai can carry this momentum into his Thursday and Friday round, he should be make the cut. He does not strike the ball with power off the tee, but he is one of the most accurate on tour. This is going to be very important this weekend. If he finds himself in the fairway often, he will be making plenty of pars and some birdies.

Rose has finished in the top-25 in six of his seven starts before missing the cut at the U.S Open. However, he is still playing well. On tour, Rose ranks 12th in total strokes gained and 11th in scoring average. Rose, like Rai, hits a lot of fairways, as well. As mentioned, hitting fairways is going to be more important than ever at this course. Rai should find himself playing on the weekend if he can keep hitting fairways and sink some putts.