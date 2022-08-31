Geno Smith’s net worth in 2022 is $2 million. Smith is a professional football player who currently plays for the Seattle Seahawks. Back in college, Smith was an Orange Bowl MVP and All-Big East team member. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Geno Smith’s net worth in 2022.

Geno Smith’s net worth in 2022 is $2 million. This is according to reputable outlets such as Celebrity Net Worth.

Geno Smith was born in Miami Florida. He attended Miramar High School. Here, Smith also played for the school’s football team. While playing for Miramar, Smith is ranked as the third best passer in Broward County history. He threw for 3,089 yards and 32 touchdowns.

After high school, Smith would go on to play for West Virginia University. While suiting up for the Mountaineers, he made the First-team All-Big East and Second-team All-Big East in 2011 and 2010, respectively. Smith’s four year college career saw him finish with 11,662 yards thrown and 98 touchdowns.

After a decent college career and a respectable showing in the NFL Scouting Combine, there were expectations that Smith would be taken in the first round of the 2013 NFL Draft. However, Smith would be taken in the second round by the New York Jets with the 39th pick. Shortly after, Smith would eventually sign his rookie contract which is a four year deal, worth $5 million.

Smith stayed with the Jets for four seasons. He accumulated 5,962 passing yards and tallied most of his career touchdowns with 28. Smith’s stay with the Jets was marred with various off the court scandals and injuries. On top of that, Smith didn’t really play up to expectations which resulted in his exit. As a result, in March 2017, Smith joined the New York Giants on a one year deal that will pay him $775,000 base salary.

While his stint with the Jets was forgettable, Smith’s stay with the Giants was uneventful. Although Smith managed to take on a starting role, he only appeared in two games for the 2017 season. Smith tallied 212 passing yards and one touchdown.

After his uneventful stint with the Giants, Smith would go on to play for the Los Angeles Chargers. He signed a one year contract, worth $1 million. Unfortunately, Smith’s stint in Los Angeles wasn’t a head turner. Although he did appear in more games with five, Smith could only tally eight passing yards.

After bouncing around with the Giants and the Chargers, Smith became a free agent after the 2018 season. In May 2019, Seattle Seahawks head coach wasn’t satisfied with the performance of his rookies during the minicamp. As a result, the team picked up Smith from free agency. Smith agreed to join the Seahawks on a one year contract, worth $895,000. While Smith was eventually released, the organization signed him up again for the 2020 season as the team’s backup for the quarterback position. His fresh deal saw him ink a one year, $1.19 million contract.

Smith made his first appearance in a Seahawks uniform in the 2020 season. In a 40-3 victory over the Jets, Smith tallied 33 passing yards. Despite only playing one game for the season, it was enough for the Seahawks to keep him as the team’s backup quarterback to Russell Wilson. In 2021, Smith signed a one year deal to rejoin the Seahawks which paid him $1.2 million. This, obviously, did help to add to Geno Smith’s net worth in 2022.

During the 2021 season, Smith played in four games for the Seahawks and started in three of them. With him playing, the Seahawks posted a 1-2 record. He tallied a much improved 702 passing yards, five touchdowns, and one interception.

With the departure of Russell Wilson to Denver, the team brought back Smith. Smith is expected to contend for the starting spot for the Seahawks. Thus, the team offered him a one year deal, worth $3.5 million, which could potentially jump to $7 million with incentives and bonuses. However, the contract originally was rendered void after the NFL rejected the terms of the deal. Fortunately, this was amended after new terms of the contract were approved by the league.

After several disappointing seasons for Smith, he has the opportunity to redeem his career in Seattle. In fact, former Seahawks star K.J. Wright has already publicly announced that Smith will thrive as the Seahawks’ starting quarterback.

