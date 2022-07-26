Try out Diluc’s 5* skin “Red Dead of Night” in the Genshin Impact 2.8 event Hidden Strife!

During a spontaneous visit to the Dawn Winery on a summer day, the Traveler and Paimon notice something from the past that might pose a threat.

Hidden Strife

Event Rewards

Players will be able to receive the following rewards:

Primogems

Mystic Enhancement Ore

Character EXP Materials

Mora

Weapon Ascension Materials

Event Duration

2022/07/27 10:00 – 2022/08/15 03:59 (Server Time)

Eligibility

Reach Adventure Rank 25 or above

Complete the Archon Quest “Prologue: Act III – Song of the Dragon and Freedom”

Complete Diluc’s Story Quest “Noctua Chapter: Act I – Darknight Hero’s Alibi”

Event Overview

Hidden Strife is a battle event consisting of 7 challenges.

Within the time limit, you will need to obtain the “Afterimaged Might” effect by performing specific attacks, and then fighting powerful enemies. Only characters you own can be used.

The required attacks and corresponding buffs are as follows:

6 Elemental Bursts

20 Vaporize/Melt

20 Electro Reactions Electro Reactions shreds 70% of enemies’ DEF

20 Swirls All DMG increased by 75%

20 Claymore Attacks Claymore DMG increased by 50%, Normal Attack speed increased by 40%

20 Normal Attacks

20 Frozen

The event will provide the backstory behind the outfit. As the game’s first 5* outfit, the skin features new effects, as well as an all-new idle animation. You will get the chance to try out the skin during the event, but if you want to keep it, you’ll have to purchase it from the shop.

Event Details

During the event, Travelers can follow directions on their map and teleport to the designated location to start the “Hidden Strife” challenge.

There are a total of seven themed challenges in “Hidden Strife,” and a new challenge will be unlocked each day for the first seven days of the event. Fearsome Judgment Searing Skies Blazing Thunder Scatter, Flaming Feathers! Puissant Calibre Arch-Tempered Sword The Other Molten Quadrant

Every challenge has two modes: “Vicious Battle” and “Dire Straits.”

Vicious Battle Mode features three difficulty levels: Perilous, Quandary, and Desperate. By completing a challenge on a higher difficulty setting, you can directly claim rewards for each difficulty below it.

Dire Straits Mode only unlocks after completing Desperate Difficulty in Vicious Battle Mode. Each challenge has up to three completion criteria, and all of them must be completed for the challenge to be considered a success. During the event, adjusting your World Level will have no effect on the challenge difficulty.

Each challenge features unique Ley Line Residues that have their own special effects. Take note of them and use them to your advantage during the challenges. For example: Characters’ Elemental Burst DMG is increased by 50%. After using 6 Elemental Bursts, you will obtain Afterimaged Might: Characters’ Elemental Burst DMG is increased by 75%, and they will restore 3 Energy every 2 seconds. You will encounter powerful opponents after obtaining Afterimaged Might. On Perilous difficulty in Vicious Battle mode, you can obtain this form of Afterimaged Might 20 seconds after the challenge starts.

When you achieve certain criteria during the challenge, you will gain Afterimaged Might and encounter powerful opponents. Defeat a specified number of powerful opponents to achieve the corresponding challenge objectives.

Do note that this event does NOT grant Diluc’s “Red Dead of Night” outfit. The only way to obtain the outfit is to buy it using Genesis Crystals from the in-game shop.

