Get your friends and explore all three themes in this Genshin Impact 2.8 Event, Reminiscent Regimen! This event will be coop-only, so make sure you squad up!

Mirages that derive from various adventure experiences have quietly appeared somewhere in the Golden Apple Archipelago. Face the challenges within them and hone your adventuring skills!

Reminiscent Regimen

During the event, head to the Golden Apple Archipelago and face the challenges within mirages. Complete designated challenges and accrue as many points as possible to obtain rewards such as Primogems, Hero’s Wit, Talent Level-Up Materials, and Mora.

Event Rewards

Players will be able to receive the following rewards:

Primogems

Mystic Enhancement Ore

Character EXP Materials

Mora

Talent Level-Up Materials

Event Duration

Reminiscent Regimen will run from August 4, 2022 10:00 until August 15, 2022 3:59 (Server Time)

Eligibility

To participate in this event, Travelers must

be Adventure Rank 32 or above complete the quest “Summertime Odyssey: I”

Event Details

Reminiscent Regimen will be coop-only, and will take place in the Golden Apple Archipelago map.

The event consists of three themes, with two stages per theme. The themes and stages are:

Descent Descent: Dual Pressures Descent: High-Pressure Lightning Strike

Raid Raid: Swift Assault Raid: Joined Forces

Convoy Convoy: Breakout Operation Convoy: Steady Progress



In “Descent,” you will begin from a platform high in the sky and begin a descending assault. Defeat all opponents on various floating platforms and reach the sea surface within the time limit to complete the challenge.

In “Raid,” navigate your Waverider to reach a certain sea region, board floating platforms, and defeat all opponents on them within a time limit to complete the challenge. Travelers will have to sail through the marked locations before the wind currents activate.

In “Convoy,” you and your friends stand on a Driftstone Raft in the middle of the sea, and the goal is to escort it to its destination. Enemies will attack you on the way, and barriers will prevent the raft from moving forward. If the Raft reaches its destination within the time limit without being destroyed, the challenge is a success.

Rewards can be earned by collecting coins and quickly defeating enemies.

