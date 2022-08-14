Try out many characters and enhance your battle power with special tinctures in the Genshin Impact 3.0 event Fayz Trials!

Fayz Trials

Event Rewards

Travelers will be able to earn the following rewards in Fayz Trials:

Primogems

Character EXP Materials

Weapon Ascension Materials (Sumeru)

Character Ascension Materials

Mystic Enhancement Ore

Mora

Event Duration

The start and end date of this event is currently unknown.

Eligibility

Travelers must accomplish the following to participate in Fayz Trials:

Reach Adventure Rank 20

Complete Archon Quest “Song of the Dragon and Freedom”

Event Overview

Chugging the “Fayz Potion” in Domains allows your mind to be so extremely sharp that you can observe a fantastic scene where time almost stops amid combat. Take this opportunity to observe your opponents closely and capture their weaknesses as exposed during combat. Take them down this way to help the groaning Sumeru researcher finish his project.

Help Jami with his research during the event to obtain Fayz Potions and unlock the Fayz Trial Facility.

After entering the Fayz Trial Facility, you can defeat opponents in combat to obtain Fayz Tinctures that will accumulate up to a certain point where they can be used to enter Time Dilation mode. You can accumulate up to 3 uses of the Fayz Potion at any one time.

After you use the Fayz Potion and enter Time Dilation mode, you can use your Viewfinder to spot your opponent’s Weaknesses and use a Supersense Skill. When you have spotted over 8 such Weaknesses, you can unleash a buffed Supersense Skill.

Different opponents will have different numbers of Weaknesses. You will find golden Weaknesses in some opponents. Spotting 1 such Critical Weakness is equal to spotting 2 ordinary Weaknesses. The former allows you to obtain a buffed Supersense Skill more efficiently. If you leave Time Dilation mode without spotting any Weaknesses, you will not expend any Fayz Potions.

Elite opponents will be present during these challenges, and they will constantly summon Attendants to aid them until they are defeated.

Event Gameplay

Defeating opponents in combat will grant Fayz Tinctures that will accumulate up to a certain point where they can be used to enter Time Dilation mode. You can accumulate up to 3 uses of the Fayz Potion at any one time.

After you use the Fayz Potion and enter Time Dilation mode, you can use your Viewfinder to capture your opponent’s weaknesses and use Supersense Skill. When you have captured over 8 such weaknesses, you can unleash buffed Supersense Skill.

Different opponents have a different number of Weaknesses on them. Some opponents have golden Critical Weaknesses. The buffs you will get from spotting 1 Critical Weakness are equivalent to that which you will get from spotting 2 normal Weaknesses. If you exit Time Dilation without spotting any Weaknesses, you will not use up any Fayz Potions.

Other Details

There is one related Battle Pass quest for this event, which rewards 1500 BP EXP

Complete “Flawed Mimesis” and capture a total of 40 weaknesses in the “Fayz Trials” event.

There is one quest related to this event:

Thesis Proposal: He Shall not Pass – Strange rumors are spreading in Port Ormos about a “groaning Akademiya researcher.” You wonder what happened…

