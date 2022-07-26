Genshin Impact 3.0: Five New Craftable Sumeru Weapons

Genshin Impact Version 3.0 opens up Sumeru, the fourth region in the game. The new region also means that a new set of craftable Sumeru weapons will also come with it.

Crafting any of these Sumeru weapons will require the respective Midlander Billet.

Weapon forging material. Can be used to forge 4-star [Weapon Type]. Philosophers believe that there are four purposes behind earthly things. The purpose of these billets is to become a weapon worthy of accompanying a hero.

Craftable Sumeru Weapons

Timber Blade – 4* Sword

Base ATK: 44 – 565 (lvls 1-90)

Energy Recharge: 6.7% – 30.6% (lvls 1-90)

Special Ability: Forest Sanctuary

After triggering Burning, Quicken, Aggravate, Spread, Bloom, Hyperbloom, or Burgeon, a Leaf of Consciousness will be created around the character for a maximum of 10s. When picked up, the Leaf will grant the character 60/75/90/105/120 Elemental Mastery for 12s. Only 1 Leaf can be generated this way every 20s. This effect can still be triggered if the character is not on the field.

Ascension Materials:

Eremite Drops: 10 Faded Red Satin 15 Trimmed Red Silk 18 Rich Red Brocade

Ruin Drake Drops: 15 Chaos Storage 18 Chaos Module 27 Chaos Bolt

Weapon Ascension Materials: 3 ??? 9 ??? 9 ??? 4 ???

17,000 Mora

Forest Regalia – 4* Claymore

Base ATK: 44 – 565 (lvls 1-90)

Energy Recharge: 6.7% – 30.6% (lvls 1-90)

Special Ability: Forest Sanctuary

After triggering Burning, Quicken, Aggravate, Spread, Bloom, Hyperbloom, or Burgeon, a Leaf of Consciousness will be created around the character for a maximum of 10s. When picked up, the Leaf will grant the character 60/75/90/105/120 Elemental Mastery for 12s. Only 1 Leaf can be generated this way every 20s. This effect can still be triggered if the character is not on the field.

Ascension Materials:

Eremite Drops: 10 Faded Red Satin 15 Trimmed Red Silk 18 Rich Red Brocade

Ruin Drake Drops: 15 Chaos Storage 18 Chaos Module 27 Chaos Bolt

Weapon Ascension Materials: 3 ??? 9 ??? 9 ??? 4 ???

17,000 Mora

Moonpiercer – 4* Polearm

Base ATK: 44 – 565 (lvls 1-90)

Elemental Mastery: 24 – 110 (lvls 1-90)

Special Ability: Stillwood Moonshadow

After triggering Burning, Quicken, Aggravate, Spread, Bloom, Hyperbloom, or Burgeon, a Leaf of Revival will be created around the character for a maximum of 10s. When picked up, the Leaf will grant the character 16%/20%/24%/28%/32% ATK for 12s. Only 1 Leaf can be generated this way every 20s. This effect can still be triggered if the character is not on the field.

Ascension Materials:

Fatui Agents and Cicin Mages Drops: 10 Recruit’s Insignia 15 Sergeant’s Insignia 18 Lieutenant’s Insignia

Ruin Drake Drops: 15 Chaos Storage 18 Chaos Module 27 Chaos Bolt

Weapon Ascension Materials: 3 ??? 9 ??? 9 ??? 4 ???

17,000 Mora

Fruit of Fulfillment – 4* Catalyst

Base ATK: 44 – 565 (lvls 1-90)

Energy Recharge: 10% – 45.9% (lvls 1-90)

Special Ability: Full Circle

Obtain the “Wax and Wane” effect after an Elemental Reaction is triggered, gaining 22/25/28/31/34 Elemental Mastery while losing 5% ATK. For every 0.3s, 1 stack of Wax and Wane will be gained. Max 5 stacks. For every 6s that go by without an Elemental Reaction being triggered, 1 stack will be lost. This effect can be triggered even when the character is off-field.

Ascension Materials:

Fungus Drops: 10 Fungal Spores 15 Luminescent Pollen 18 Crystalline Cyst Dust

Abyss Herald/Lector and Shadowy Husks Drops: 15 Gloomy Statuette 18 Dark Statuette 27 Deathly Statuette

Weapon Ascension Materials: 3 ??? 9 ??? 9 ??? 4 ???

17,000 Mora

King’s Squire – 4* Bow

Base ATK: 41 – 454 (lvls 1-90)

ATK: 12% – 55.1% (lvls 1-90)

Special Ability: Labyrinth Lord’s Instruction

Obtain the Teachings of the Forest effect when unleashing Elemental Skills and Bursts, increasing Elemental Mastery by 60/80/100/120/140 for 12s. This effect will be removed when switching characters. When the Teachings of the Forest effect ends or is removed, it will deal 100%/120%/140%/160%/180% of ATK as DMG to 1 nearby opponent. The Teachings of the Forest effect can be triggered once every 20s.

Ascension Materials:

Ranged Hilichurl Drops: 10 Firm Arrowhead 15 Sharp Arrowhead 18 Weathered Arrowhead

Fungus Drops: 15 Inactivated Fungal Nucleus 18 Dormant Fungal Nucleus 27 Robust Fungal Nucleus

Weapon Ascension Materials: 3 ??? 9 ??? 9 ??? 4 ???

17,000 Mora

