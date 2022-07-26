Genshin Impact 3.0: Five New Craftable Sumeru Weapons
Genshin Impact Version 3.0 opens up Sumeru, the fourth region in the game. The new region also means that a new set of craftable Sumeru weapons will also come with it.
Crafting any of these Sumeru weapons will require the respective Midlander Billet.
Weapon forging material. Can be used to forge 4-star [Weapon Type]. Philosophers believe that there are four purposes behind earthly things. The purpose of these billets is to become a weapon worthy of accompanying a hero.
Craftable Sumeru Weapons
Timber Blade – 4* Sword
Base ATK: 44 – 565 (lvls 1-90)
Energy Recharge: 6.7% – 30.6% (lvls 1-90)
Special Ability: Forest Sanctuary
- After triggering Burning, Quicken, Aggravate, Spread, Bloom, Hyperbloom, or Burgeon, a Leaf of Consciousness will be created around the character for a maximum of 10s. When picked up, the Leaf will grant the character 60/75/90/105/120 Elemental Mastery for 12s. Only 1 Leaf can be generated this way every 20s. This effect can still be triggered if the character is not on the field.
Ascension Materials:
- Eremite Drops:
- 10 Faded Red Satin
- 15 Trimmed Red Silk
- 18 Rich Red Brocade
- Ruin Drake Drops:
- 15 Chaos Storage
- 18 Chaos Module
- 27 Chaos Bolt
- Weapon Ascension Materials:
- 3 ???
- 9 ???
- 9 ???
- 4 ???
- 17,000 Mora
Forest Regalia – 4* Claymore
Base ATK: 44 – 565 (lvls 1-90)
Energy Recharge: 6.7% – 30.6% (lvls 1-90)
Special Ability: Forest Sanctuary
- After triggering Burning, Quicken, Aggravate, Spread, Bloom, Hyperbloom, or Burgeon, a Leaf of Consciousness will be created around the character for a maximum of 10s. When picked up, the Leaf will grant the character 60/75/90/105/120 Elemental Mastery for 12s. Only 1 Leaf can be generated this way every 20s. This effect can still be triggered if the character is not on the field.
Ascension Materials:
- Eremite Drops:
- 10 Faded Red Satin
- 15 Trimmed Red Silk
- 18 Rich Red Brocade
- Ruin Drake Drops:
- 15 Chaos Storage
- 18 Chaos Module
- 27 Chaos Bolt
- Weapon Ascension Materials:
- 3 ???
- 9 ???
- 9 ???
- 4 ???
- 17,000 Mora
Moonpiercer – 4* Polearm
Base ATK: 44 – 565 (lvls 1-90)
Elemental Mastery: 24 – 110 (lvls 1-90)
Special Ability: Stillwood Moonshadow
- After triggering Burning, Quicken, Aggravate, Spread, Bloom, Hyperbloom, or Burgeon, a Leaf of Revival will be created around the character for a maximum of 10s. When picked up, the Leaf will grant the character 16%/20%/24%/28%/32% ATK for 12s. Only 1 Leaf can be generated this way every 20s. This effect can still be triggered if the character is not on the field.
Ascension Materials:
- Fatui Agents and Cicin Mages Drops:
- 10 Recruit’s Insignia
- 15 Sergeant’s Insignia
- 18 Lieutenant’s Insignia
- Ruin Drake Drops:
- 15 Chaos Storage
- 18 Chaos Module
- 27 Chaos Bolt
- Weapon Ascension Materials:
- 3 ???
- 9 ???
- 9 ???
- 4 ???
- 17,000 Mora
Fruit of Fulfillment – 4* Catalyst
Base ATK: 44 – 565 (lvls 1-90)
Energy Recharge: 10% – 45.9% (lvls 1-90)
Special Ability: Full Circle
- Obtain the “Wax and Wane” effect after an Elemental Reaction is triggered, gaining 22/25/28/31/34 Elemental Mastery while losing 5% ATK. For every 0.3s, 1 stack of Wax and Wane will be gained. Max 5 stacks. For every 6s that go by without an Elemental Reaction being triggered, 1 stack will be lost. This effect can be triggered even when the character is off-field.
Ascension Materials:
- Fungus Drops:
- 10 Fungal Spores
- 15 Luminescent Pollen
- 18 Crystalline Cyst Dust
- Abyss Herald/Lector and Shadowy Husks Drops:
- 15 Gloomy Statuette
- 18 Dark Statuette
- 27 Deathly Statuette
- Weapon Ascension Materials:
- 3 ???
- 9 ???
- 9 ???
- 4 ???
- 17,000 Mora
King’s Squire – 4* Bow
Base ATK: 41 – 454 (lvls 1-90)
ATK: 12% – 55.1% (lvls 1-90)
Special Ability: Labyrinth Lord’s Instruction
- Obtain the Teachings of the Forest effect when unleashing Elemental Skills and Bursts, increasing Elemental Mastery by 60/80/100/120/140 for 12s. This effect will be removed when switching characters. When the Teachings of the Forest effect ends or is removed, it will deal 100%/120%/140%/160%/180% of ATK as DMG to 1 nearby opponent. The Teachings of the Forest effect can be triggered once every 20s.
Ascension Materials:
- Ranged Hilichurl Drops:
- 10 Firm Arrowhead
- 15 Sharp Arrowhead
- 18 Weathered Arrowhead
- Fungus Drops:
- 15 Inactivated Fungal Nucleus
- 18 Dormant Fungal Nucleus
- 27 Robust Fungal Nucleus
- Weapon Ascension Materials:
- 3 ???
- 9 ???
- 9 ???
- 4 ???
- 17,000 Mora
