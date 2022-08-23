Genshin Impact 3.0: New Resonances, Easier Artifact Farming

Ahead of the Genshin Impact 3.0 update, many adjustments regarding quality of life and optimizations were revealed.

Genshin Impact Version 3.0 will ship the following optimizations:

Enemies

Reduces DMG inflicted to players by the “Tyrant of the Skies” in Archon Quest “Prologue: Act III – Song of the Dragon and Freedom.”

Reduces the ATK of the “Erstwhile King of the Skies” in Archon Quest “Prologue: Act III – Song of the Dragon and Freedom.”

Reduces the number of platforms that collapse under the effects of the skill “Caelestinum Finale Termini” unleashed by “Erstwhile King of the Skies” in Archon Quest “Prologue: Act III – Song of the Dragon and Freedom,” as well as the damage inflicted by these collapsing platforms.

Optimizes the judgment condition of Raiden Shogun to enter the “Vision Hunt Decree” battle stage in Archon Quest “Chapter II: Act II – “Stillness, the Sublimation of Shadow.”

Optimizes the judgment condition of Raiden Shogun unleashing “divine punishment” in Archon Quest “Chapter II: Act II – “Stillness, the Sublimation of Shadow.”

Adjusts part of the Floating Hydro Fungi’s behavior logic: when first hit by Electro or Pyro attacks, it will enter either an Activated or a Scorched state based on the elemental attack type used.

Adjusts some of the animation effects of Dendro Slimes and Large Dendro Slimes.

Most of these changes relate to the story versions of the bosses, making them easier for the most part. The changes to the Floating Hydro Fungi compares it to the closed beta version, as this is also a new enemy coming to this update. The final change pertains to the animations of the Dendro Slime enemies, perhaps to keep them up to date and consistent with all the other Dendro enemies coming in this patch.

System

Increases the number of party compositions that can be pre-set in the “Party Setup” menu to 10. In addition, access to “Configure Team” has also been added to the “Party Setup” menu. Travelers can use various shortcuts to disband existing party setups, etc.

Increases the “My Friends” limit from 45 to 60.

Adds the function to show the source of 5-star artifacts and to redirect to the corresponding Domain.

“Talent Reference” will no longer be displayed for trial characters in the “Character > Talents” menu.

Optimizes the “Wish > Details” and “Wish > History” menu layouts.

You can now adjust horizontal and vertical sensitivity respectively in “Camera Sensitivity” and “Camera Sensitivity (Aimed Shot Mode)” in “Settings > Controls” on PC, mobile, PS5™, and PS4™.

Updates some features in the “Paimon Menu > Feedback” system.

Adjusts the pause logic of “Interaction in Certain Gameplay Modes” (corresponding to the T key on the keyboard): The cooldown of interaction in certain gameplay modes is now suspended when the game is paused in single player mode.

Currently, the amount of parties you can have is 4. After the update, this will be raised to 10, and it will also be easier to configure each composition. This is definitely a good addition as the game is receiving more and more characters. In the same vein, the maximum amount of friends you have will also be raised.

They also made it easier for players to locate the specific Domain an Artifact comes from. Sumeru will only add to the ever-expanding world of Teyvat, and nobody likes scrolling endlessly in the map just to look for the correct Domain to farm.

Audio

Adds “Ally at Low HP” voicelines under characters’ Profile > Voice-Over.

Adds a function to trigger corresponding voice lines when a party member’s HP is low in Co-Op Mode.

Adds sound effects when characters defeat an enemy or inflict a CRIT Hit.

Optimizes the sound effects of characters when moving and in combat.

Adjusts some dynamic sound effects in combat.

Optimizes the sound effects of combat voicelines in Japanese for Diluc’s “Red Dead of Night” outfit.

Optimizes the Japanese, Korean, and English voice-over for certain characters, quests, and NPCs.

While not new to the game, players can now listen to the “Ally at Low HP” voicelines at will through the respective character’s profile. This has always been in the game, and activates naturally when swapping out a party member with less then 30% HP.

The final bullet removes the limited event voice-over, meaning the game will now take a significantly lower amount of space on the drive.

Elemental Resonance

New Dendro Elemental Resonance “Sprawling Greenery”: Elemental Mastery increased by 50. After triggering Burning, Quicken, or Bloom reactions, all nearby party members gain 30 Elemental Mastery for 6s. After triggering Aggravate, Spread, Hyperbloom, or Burgeon reactions, all nearby party members gain 20 Elemental Mastery for 6s. The durations of the aforementioned effects will be counted independently.

Hydro Resonance “Soothing Water” is adjusted to: “Affected by Pyro for 40% less time. Increases Max HP by 25%.”

Electro Resonance “High Voltage” is adjusted to: “Affected by Hydro for 40% less time. Superconduct, Overloaded, Electro-Charged, Quicken, Aggravate, or Hyperbloom have a 100% chance to generate an Electro Elemental Particle (CD: 5s).”

The introduction of Dendro characters also means the addition of the Dendro Elemental Resonance. As expected, it revolves around all of the Dendro Elemental Reactions.

The Hydro Resonance is being changed in Genshin Impact 3.0. Before, the Soothing Water effect gave the following effect:

Affected by Pyro for 40% less time. Increases incoming healing by 30%.

The Electro Resonance is also being changed, but only because of the addition of Dendro Elemental Reactions. For reference, here’s the High Voltage effect in pre-Genshin Impact 3.0:

Affected by Hydro for 40% less time. Superconduct, Overloaded, and Electro-Charged have a 100% chance to generate an Electro Elemental Particle (CD: 5s).

Other Changes

Nagadus Emerald Sliver is now added to “Daily Commission” rewards.

Dendro Character Ascension Materials are now available through Synthesis and Conversion.

Adds “Dendro DMG Bonus” to the primary attribute of the Goblet of Eonothem artifact (Due to the addition of this attribute to Goblet of Eonothem, the percentage of getting the primary attributes of DEF%, HP%, and ATK% will be reduced, while the percentage of getting other primary attributes will not change.)

“Guidance of the Land of Geo” and “Philosophies of the Land of Geo” will be replaced with “Guidance of the Land of Verdure” and “Philosophies of the Land of Verdure” in the Battle Pass.

Adds 10 types of Artifact sets that can be obtained from Mystic Offering: “Artifact Strongbox: Thundering Fury,” “Artifact Strongbox: Thundersoother,” “Artifact Strongbox: Viridescent Venerer,” “Artifact Strongbox: Maiden Beloved,” “Artifact Strongbox: Archaic Petra,” “Artifact Strongbox: Retracing Bolide,” “Artifact Strongbox: Crimson Witch of Flames,” “Artifact Strongbox: Lavawalker,” “Artifact Strongbox: Blizzard Strayer,” and “Artifact Strongbox: Heart of Depth.”

Optimizes the experience of moving through complex terrain with the following characters’ talents: “Frostflake Heron” Kamisato Ayaka (Cryo) – Kamisato Art: Senho “Mujina Ninja” Sayu (Anemo) – Yoohoo Art: Fuuin Dash “Astral Reflection” Mona (Hydro) – Illusory Torrent “Valley Orchid” Yelan (Hydro) – Lingering Lifeline “Prinzessin der Verurteilung!” Fischl (Electro) – Midnight Phantasmagoria “Astute Amusement” Yae Miko (Electro) – Yakan Evocation: Sesshou Sakura

Reduces elemental effects on targets affected by Burning reactions.

Optimizes the aiming performance of some Characters in Co-Op Mode.

Optimizes the display of the Burning reaction effect triggered on the enemy.

Adjusts the pull range of the pull effect on objects in the vertical direction to twice the horizontal range. Affected pull effects include. Elemental Skill: Kaedehara Kazuha, Jean, Sucrose, Traveler (Anemo). Elemental Burst: Venti, Sucrose, Shikanoin Heizou, Traveler (Anemo). Weapon Effect: The Viridescent Hunt



The highlight of these changes are the fact that the change for the Goblet of Eonothem odds will not affect the other main stats, making farming for Dendro Artifacts slightly less arduous than expected. This means that the chances for each damage type DMG bonus will remain 5% (including Dendro), while the chances for HP%, ATK%, and DEF% will take the hit to compensate. This means the total chances of getting the DMG bonus goblet will be slightly easier.

The previously leaked changes to the sprint so characters will no longer get stuck on the smallest change in terrain height seems to also be real.