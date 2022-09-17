Genshin Impact 3.1 Event: Of Ballads and Brews

Journey back to Mondstadt in the biggest event of Genshin Impact 3.1, Of Ballads and Brews! Celebrate the Wienlesefest and earn many rewards!

As the season harvest arrives, the Mondstadt’s Adventurers’ Guild has received a great number of requests from the citizenry. You and Paimon have also arrived back in the city in response to Katheryne’s call for aid…

Of Ballads and Brews

Event Rewards

4-star Polearm: Missive Windspear

Weapon Refinement Material: Plume of the Changing Winds

Furnishings: Shop Frame: Valberry Red Favonian Goodies

Crown of Insight

1000 Primogems

Talent Level-Up Materials 3 Philosophies of Freedom 3 Philosophies of Resistance 3 Philosophies of Ballad 5 Guide to Freedom 5 Guide to Resistance 5 Guide to Ballad

Weapon Ascension Materials 19 Debris of Decarabian’s City 19 Boreal Wolf’s Cracked Tooth 19 Chains of the Dandelion Gladiator

Character Ascension Materials

Character EXP Materials 40 Wanderer’s Advice 20 Adventurer’s Experience 40 Hero’s Wit

Mystic Enhancement Ore

1.24 million Mora

Event Duration

Eligibility

Travelers must accomplish the following to participate in this event:

Reach Adventure Rank 21

Complete the following prerequisite quests: Archon Quest “Song of the Dragon and Freedom” Story Quest “The Meaning of Lupical”



Event Overview

During the event, the following four phases will unlock in sequence: Autumn Crisis, Highwind Trail, Charity and Creativity, and Fecund Blessings.

Autumn Crisis: Help hunters deal with the invasion of Forest Boars, and help a researcher from Sumeru search for clues concerning the Snowboars and complete the respective challenges.

Highwind Trial: Use the power of Sublime Anemograna to challenge mighty foes.

Charity and Creativity: Help the Knights of Favonius organize a charity sale and earn as much Fairbrew Jelly as possible.

Fecund Blessings: Search for Fecund Hampers placed by citizens of Mondstadt to obtain the gifts within. The Shop Components you can obtain from these gifts can even be used to decorate your stall in Charity and Creativity.

Event Gameplay

Autumn Crisis: Expulsion

During Autumn Crisis: Expulsion, you must expel Forest Boars in a certain area, and you can only use your Normal Attack to do so. The expulsion of different species of boars will grand different amounts of points, and once time is up, they will all add to your overall score.

Different items may appear within the area to help you rid it of Forest Boars. The Hunter’s Shield allows you to damage Forest Boars. Traps can also expel all Forest Boars within a fixed AoE.

Autumn Crisis: Capture

During Autumn Crisis: Capture, you must use Sneak and Hunting Nets to capture a certain number of animals.

Animals in the challenge have an alertness value that, once full, will cause them to enter an alerted state, causing the difficulty of capturing them to increase. Sneak in special bushes around the area to not cause their alertness to increase.

Lures will be present in the area that can be interacted with up close or activated using a Hunting Net to attract the attention of nearby animals. At the same time, dry branches and leaves that will make louder noises when stepped on will be present in the area. They can startle animals, increasing their alertness.

Autumn Crisis: Uproot

During Autumn Crisis: Uproot, you must use Normal Attacks and Hunting Nets to defeat the Great Snowboar King and temporarily imprison it. Normal Attack DMG against the creature will be limited, while Hunting Nets will be more effective.

When the Great Snowboar King enters an enraged state, use the various devices within the area such as Hunter’s Shields and Traps to pull the Snowboar King out of that enraged state.

Highwind Trial

During the Highwind Trial, you may use the buffs provided by Sublime Anemograna to challenge powerful opponents. You can obtain 3 Sublime Anemograna at any one time, and the buffs you get from them will differ based on the number of Sublime Anemograna you have obtained.

These Anemograna will also provide different combat buffs in the three areas covered by the challenge. A buff that takes effect in one area will not take effect in the other areas.

Each challenge area has 5 enemy camps. These camps will have wind currents that will allow you to reach the next camp quickly. The final camp of each challenge stage will have Nemeses that possess different characteristics. Use your Sublime Anemograna and approach with care!

Charity and Creativity

In Charity and Creativity, you must use the following two methods to gather enough funds before you open your charity shop:

Sell wine-making ingredients to wine merchants.

Help other outlander customers complete their orders and collect service fees.

After your shop has been opened, talk to Bernhard to see how your shop is doing.

Before every Customer Flow Cycle starts, distribute funds well and adjust the three “directions” of your shop. Your income will increase when each direction reaches its target point.

If the sum of funds allotted to one “direction” exceeds its target point, you can still obtain bonus earnings.

After a certain number of Customer Flow Cycles, you can use Shop Stratagems to help you out. You can view the various effects of these Shop Stratagems in the Strategic Overview menu.

After a few Customer Flow Cycles, you can invite assistants to support you in running the shop.

These assistants can each provided a fixed buff to one direction. At the same time, your assistants can gain a certain amount of earnings as reward. The number of times this amount can be awarded is limited. The effect of each helper will only last for one Customer Flow Cycle, after which you must wait two more cycles before you can hire that same assistant again.

While running your shop, you may meet with some Emergencies and Unexpected Situations.

Deal with these issues as they crop up in time and you will be rewarded. Using your Shop Stratagems and other methods to deal with these circumstances more effectively.

Speak to any of the store owners at the Swooshing Favonius Charity Alliance to check how their shop is doing.

You can also use the tabs to check quickly.

The Swooshing Favonius Charity Alliance’s three shops will run simultaneously. You must consider how to use your funds and other factors to manage the running of the three shops well.

Fecund Blessing

During Fecund Blessing, follow the clues on the gift notes to find the various scattered Fecund Hampers. Open them to receive the well-wishes of Mondstadt’s citizenry and their excellently-prepared gifts.

The gifts from the Fecund Hamper include special decorations known as Shop Components that can be used to decorate the storefront you have in Charity and Creativity. The decorations are split into Shop Frames, Shop Ornaments (I), Shop Ornaments (II), Landscape Accessories, and Storefront Furnishings.

You can only add components once you have placed your Shop Frame.

During Shop Colors, collect a certain number of Shop Components and set them up at your shop to obtain the corresponding rewards. Shop Components can be used in your Serenitea Pot to continue setting your shop up.

Other Details

There are four BP Missions, each rewarding 1500 BP EXP.

In the Charity and Creativity phase of the “Of Ballads and Brews” event, have a total of 1000000 Business Earnings

In the Fecund Blessings phase of the “Of Ballads and Brews” event, collect all the Shop Components

In the Highwind Trial phase of the “Of Ballads and Brews” event, defeat all opponents on the 5th stage of “Endurance Test”

In the Autumn Crisis phase of the “Of Ballads and Brews” event, capture the Great Snowboar King successfully

