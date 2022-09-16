Genshin Impact 3.1 Livestream Primogems Redemption Codes

A new Genshin Impact Special Program livestream means new Redemption Codes! If you’re hoping to get the new playable 5-star characters Cyno or Nilou, the new 4-star Candace, or any of the new weapons and rerun characters, these Primogems are bound to come in handy. All three Redemption Codes from the Genshin Impact Version 3.1 Special Program can be found below.

The VOD of the livestream can be viewed on the official Genshin Impact YouTube channel.

Genshin Impact Version 3.1 Special Program Redemption Codes

Here are the Special Redemption codes revealed during the Genshin Impact Version 3.1 Special Program:

3B6RYY7AHX9D – 100 Primogems, 10 Mystic Enhancement Ore JT78YH7SGWRZ – 100 Primogems, 5 Hero’s Wit 2BP9HY6BYFR5 – 100 Primogems, 50,000 Mora

With the three codes, you’ll get a total of 300 Primogems, 10 Mystic Enhancement Ores, 5 Hero’s Wits, and 50,000 Mora.

Move quick, since these codes are only available for a short amount of time after they are revealed! You can redeem these codes over at this link.

Genshin Impact 3.1 introduces the desert part of Sumeru, and with it the long-awaited Cyno (5-star Electro Polearm), Nilou (5-star Hydro Sword), and Candace (4-star Hydro Polearm). The vast region of Sumeru expands further with the desert area, and we get to meet a lot more companions and enemies. Some reruns will also occur, like Venti alongside Cyno (and Candace) in the first phase, and Albedo with Nilou in the second phase.

Weapons tailor-made for each of the 5-stars will also be released. They are the Staff of Scarlet Sands and Key of Khaj-Nisut, for Cyno and Nilou respectively. There will also be a new line of limited 4-star weapons.

During this patch, multiple new enemies are also introduced by the new sandy lands. This includes the new Primal Construct mobs, new types of Eremites, and the new field bosses, the “Algorithm of Semi-Intransient Matrix of Overseer Network” and “Aeonblight Drake.”

Genshin Impact 3.1 also marks the game’s Second Anniversary, so these 300 Primogems from these Special Redemption codes are surely not the last rewards we’ll see this patch. There will be a Mondstadt-related event, among many others to celebrate the momentous occasion.

