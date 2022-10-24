Genshin Impact 3.2 Event – Fabulous Fungus Frenzy

Train your Fungi and fight alongside them in the biggest event of Genshin Impact 3.2 – Fabulous Fungus Frenzy!

“As the dust begins to settle in Sumeru, a certain researcher organizes a fabulous Beast Tamer tournament with the aid of a wealthy, enigmatic sponsor, and this competition has attracted a sizable number of contestants and audience members alike…”

Fabulous Fungus Frenzy

Event Rewards

“Treasure of Dream Garden” Dori (4-star Electro Claymore)

990 Primogems

1 Crown of Insight

56 Hero’s Wit

64 Mystic Enhancement Ore

1.32 million Mora

1 Nilotpala Cup Tournament Stage (Furnishing)

1 Wisdom Orb Model (Furnishing)

Character Ascension Materials 6 Agnidus Agate Fragment 6 Varunada Lazurite Fragment 6 Nagadus Emerald Fragment 6 Vajrada Amethyst Fragment 6 Vayuda Turquoise Fragment 6 Shivada Jade Fragment 6 Prithiva Topaz Fragment

Talent Level-Up Materials 6 Guide to Admonition 2 Philosophies of Admonition 6 Guide to Ingenuity 2 Philosophies of Ingenuity 6 Guide to Praxis 2 Philosophies of Praxis



Event Duration

The start and end date for this Genshin Impact event is currently unknown.

Eligibility

Travelers must accomplish the following to participate in Fabulous Fungus Frenzy

Reach Adventure Rank 30

Complete the following quests Archon Quest “A New Star Approaches” Story Quest “Divina Vulpes Chapter



Event Overview

On the first 4 days of the Fabulous Fungus Frenzy, a new Fungus Capture stage will unlock each day. You can find and capture highly intelligent Fungi within designated zones in these stages, and then use Talent Activation to allow them to obtain powerful moves as your fire-forged companions.

At the same time, 2 new Special Training stages will open on each of the first 5 days of the event, which these stages being split into Coordinated Assaults and Zone Defenses respectively, each with its own unique objectives. You can form parties of Fungi who have gone through Talent Activation and lead them into combat.

Take part in the event and its various gameplay modes to win Fungal Funds and Mold Medals, before exchanging them for various materials in the event shop.

Event Gameplay

In the Fungus Capture challenge, Fungi will roam the Capture Zone, and if you are detected as you approach them, they will enter an Alert state and flee a certain distance from you.

The gadget known as the Wisdom Orb, when equipped, will change your Elemental Skill to the Capture skill.

Hold to aim and use Capture on your target Fungi.

When the Capture skill hits a Fungus, it will add to your capture progress.

When Fungi within the Capture Zone are affected by Electro, they will enter a special Activated state in which their movement speed will be increased, while the rate at which their capture progress fills will also be increased.

If they are affected by Pyro, they will enter a special Scorched state in which their movement speed will be decreased, while the rate at which their capture progress fills will also be decreased.

As the challenge progresses, the effectiveness of the Wisdom Orb will increase, and the number of hits you need to make to successfully capture the Fungus will decrease.

Once your capture progress reaches maximum, the Fungus can be captured, upon which you can name said Fungus based on Paimon’s suggestions.

During the Coruscating Potential challenge, you must use Floral Jellies to form blends that your Fungi enjoy. Once they have absorbed it, they will awaken their potential.

Use Switch to exchange the positions of two adjacent Floral Jelly.

Use Rotate to shift the positions of 4 Floral Jellies once in a clockwise direction.

Use Copy to directly copy the color of the selected Floral Jelly onto any other new Floral Jelly.

Use Preset to place a preexisting formula directly onto a corresponding slot.

In the Fabulous Fungus Frenzy gameplay mode, your Elemental Skill will be changed to the Focus Attack command, which can command all the Fungi in your team to attack a single target.

Click on the corresponding button or avatar and select the Fungus to unleash its Skill, which is a powerful ability that can help you take control of the battle.



Each of your Fungi can only use its Skill a limited number of times.

Pick up Plauditory Protections that appear during the battle to increase the number of uses their Skills have.

Plauditory Protections can only exist for a limited duration of time. Make sure to pick them up in time.

During Coordinated Assaults, you must command your Fungi to destroy a zone held by 3 opponents.

The less time you take to defeat these opponents and the fewer Fungi you lose in the process, the higher your battle score will be.

During the Zone Defense challenge, you must command your Fungi to defend a Ley Line Monolith.

The less damage the Monolith has taken and the fewer Fungi you lose by the time the challenge ends, the higher your battle score will be.

In some stages, you can switch supporting Fungi into combat if the current active Fungus falls.

Other Details

There are four Battle Pass quests, rewarding a total of 6450 BP EXP.