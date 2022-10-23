Genshin Impact 3.2 Livestream Primogems Redemption Codes

A new Genshin Impact Special Program livestream means new Redemption Codes! If you’re hoping to get the long awaited Dendro Archon Nahida, the new 4-star Layla, or any of the new weapons and rerun characters, these Primogems are bound to come in handy. All three Redemption Codes from the Genshin Impact Version 3.2 Special Program can be found below.

The VOD of the livestream can be viewed on the official Genshin Impact YouTube channel.

Genshin Impact Version 3.2 Special Program Redemption Codes

Here are the Special Redemption codes revealed during the Genshin Impact Version 3.2 Special Program:

6SP942Z3XVWH – 100 Primogems, 10 Mystic Enhancement Ore KS6QL3YJFCWM – 100 Primogems, 5 Hero’s Wit GS6RLKGKWUER – 100 Primogems, 50,000 Mora

With the three codes, you’ll get a total of 300 Primogems, 10 Mystic Enhancement Ores, 5 Hero’s Wits, and 50,000 Mora.

Move quick, since these codes are only available for a short amount of time after they are revealed! You can redeem these codes over at this link.

Genshin Impact 3.2 will conclude the Sumeru Archon Quest and uncover the truth about the Akademiya. The patch will introduce the Dendro Archon Nahida (5-star Dendro Catalyst) as a playable character and along with her comes another new character in Layla (4-star Cryo Sword). A new weekly boss, dubbed “Shouki No Kami,” will also be added. The reruns will feature Naganohara Yoimiya, Childe, and Yae Miko.

Nahida’s signature weapon called “A Thousand Floating Dreams” will also become available once the Version 3.2 goes live.

Apart from “Shouki No Kami,” the Dendro Hypostasis also becomes active in Sumeru.

Genshin Impact 3.2 is expected to go live on November 2, 2022.

If you’re looking for more news on Genshin Impact, check out our newsroom here.