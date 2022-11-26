Published November 26, 2022

By XC Enriquez · 3 min read

The Genshin Impact 3.3 banners will feature the long-awaited Scaramouche as Wanderer, alongside multiple Inazuma reruns.

Genshin Impact 3.3 Banners

The Genshin Impact 3.3 banners were revealed during the Special Event Livestream. Note that as Version 3.3 returns to the regular runtime of 6 weeks instead of the shortened five, each phase now lasts for 3 weeks once again.

First Phase

“Eons Adrift” Wanderer (5-star Anemo Catalyst), otherwise known by his other names such as Scaramouch, Balladeer, and Kunikuzushi, will finally become playable once his banner goes live in the first phase of Version 3.3. His featured banner, “From Ashes Reborn,” will run alongside “Oni’s Royale,” “Hanamizaka Heroics” Arataki Itto‘s (5-star Geo Claymore) rerun banner. The second new character, “Enigmatic Machinist” Faruzan (4-star Anemo Bow), will also be a featured character in both of these banners, so if you’re aiming to collect the new characters, this is great news!

The new weapon that is Wanderer’s signature weapon, Tullaytullah’s Remembrance, can also be expected in the Weapon Banner during the same duration. Itto’s Redstone Stonethresher has a good chance of being featured, too.

Second Phase

The Inazuman theme in the five-stars for this patch continues in the second phase. “Plane of Euthymia” Raiden Shogun (5-star Electro Polearm) and “Pillar of Fortitude” Kamisato Ayato (5-star Hydro Sword) will be the featured five-stars for the second half in their respective event wish banners “Reign of Serenity” and “Azure Excursion.”

The Raiden Shogun’s signature weapon Engulfing Lightning and Ayato’s Haran Geppaku Futsu are the expected featured five-star weapons in the Weapon Banner during this phase.

Character Overviews

Wanderer is designed as an on-field Anemo DPS, gaining various buffs to his Elemental Skill depending on which element it Swirls. The sheer amount of potential that he has due to the new Artifact Set, combined with the flexibility he offers from being an Anemo character, makes him a good fit as long as he has at least one element to Swirl. His ability to fly which makes exploration a breeze is also a bonus. To read more about his Abilities, Talents, Constellations, and more, check out our article here.

Faruzan, the new four-star character, is an off-field Anemo support and buffer. Her Elemental Burst and Talents not only proc Swirl even while she isn’t on the field, but also buff Anemo damage for party members within a large range. This also makes her a good fit with the newly introduced Wanderer. More about Faruzan’s Abilities, Talents, and Constellations can be found here.

Arataki Itto also fills the role of DPS. While requiring lots of investment, he fills a niche spot in your party and is quite rewarding once optimal stats are achieved.

Raiden Shogun, like the rest of the Archons, take on a supportive role at C0. Her Elemental Skill gives the entire party, including other players in co-op, Electro application on any damage. The easy prerequisite of “just deal damage” makes Raiden Shogun a very straightforward character when played as a support. Once granted the DEF shred from her C2, she gains the potential to be an effective DPS character. Electro is a reaction-focused element, and Raiden Shogun provides plenty of applications to match all your Supercharged or Energized needs.

Kamisato Ayato, a Hydro Sword character, is meant to be a main DPS in a party. His Elemental Skill allows for consistent Hydro application, and the attack speed buff plus its own Hydro application makes him a reliable unit in Freeze comps. Now that Dendro is in the picture, he can also be used in Hyperbloom parties. Off-field, his Elemental Burst becomes more useful, applying Hydro and buffing the on-field character’s attack speed, and he meshes well with Ayaka in a team, to no one’s surprise.