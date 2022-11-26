Published November 26, 2022

By XC Enriquez · 4 min read

The fan favorite Windtrace event makes a return in Genshin Impact Version 3.3, now with even more Windward Arts!

“Windtrace, the classic game that hands down Mondstadt’s history, is once again being held! Players shall be split into two sides: the Rebels, members of the ancient resistance, and a Hunter sent by the ancient aristocracy, who will then have a contest of wits in the Contested Zones.”

Windtrace

Event Rewards

420 Primogems

Weapon Ascension Materials

Mystic Enhancement Ore

Character EXP Materials

280k Mora

Event Duration

The start and end date for this Genshin Impact event is currently unknown.

Eligibility

Adventurers must be Adventure Rank 20 to participate in the Genshin Impact 3.3 event Windtrace.

Unlocking the Statues of the Seven on the Inazuma and Sumeru regions may be required to unlock some Contested Zones.

Event Overview

On the first day of the event, the maximum number of Windtrace Coins you can obtain is 1,200. This amount will increase gradually for each of the 6 days after that, up to a maximum of 6,000 Windtrace Coins. Use the matching function to find randomized games and obtain Windtrace Coins.

Accumulate certain amounts of Windtrace Coins to claim the corresponding rewards. Complete Windtrace Challenges to obtain additional Mora rewards.

When participating in Windtrace, the unlocked “Contested Zone” will be randomly selected for the game. Travelers can view the currently unlocked content through the preview of the “Contested Zone” in the game overview.

Windtrace Coins can only be obtained while playing in randomized games using the matching function. You will be unable to obtain Windtrace Coins while playing in a custom Co-Op party.

Kamisato Ayaka and Mona’s Alternate Sprints cannot be used in this Windtrace.

Event Gameplay

During the Windtrace event, players will be split into two sides to play the “Rebels” and the “Hunter.”

The Rebels must avoid the Hunter’s pursuit and hold out till the time expires.

The Hunter’s task, on the other hand, is to capture all the Rebels within the stipulated time.

The Hunter not only possesses faster Movement SPD and greatly decreased Stamina consumption, but can also use extremely powerful Windward Arts. Their Windward Arts have the ability to seek the opposition out, expose disguises and more.

As for the Rebels, they can use their Windward Arts to disguise themselves as specific objects on the map, place bait, or temporarily enter a hidden state.

During the game, “Favors” will descend upon the area at random.

Picking up one such “Favor” will help charge one’s “Secret Favor,” an art that can be decisive in determining victory or defeat.

Take part in Windtrace to obtain Windtrace Coins. Accumulate them to unlock all sorts of prizes.

When forming a custom Co-Op party to play this game or when your Windtrace Coins have reached the current maximum, you will not obtain any Windtrace Coins.

In this iteration of Windtrace, Rebels in Observer Mode can now help instead of simply waiting for the round to end! After being captured by a Hunter, Rebels will enter Observer Mode. While in this state, they can continue to place Illusory Beacons to help other Rebels play.

Event Objectives