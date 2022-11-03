Genshin Impact Version 3.3 has Two New Weapons

Genshin Impact Version 3.3 releases the long-awaited Scaramouche as a playable character in the form of Wanderer. He will, of course, come with a 5-star signature weapon. A free 4-star Sword seems to be on the cards for this update, too.

Genshin Impact 3.3 New Weapons

Tullaytullah’s Remembrance – 5* Catalyst

Base ATK: 47.54 – 674.33 (levels 1-90)

Bonus Crit DMG%: 9.6% – 44.1% (levels 1-90)

Special Ability: Bygone Azure Teardrop

Normal Attack SPD is increased by 10/12.5/15/17.5/20%. After the wielder unleashes an Elemental Skill, Normal Attack DMG will increase by 4.8% every second for 12s. After this character hits an opponent with a Normal Attack during this duration, Normal Attack DMG will be increased by 9.6/12/14.4/16.8/19.2%. This increase can be triggered once every 0.3s. The maximum Normal Attack DMG increase per single duration of the overall effect is 48/60/78/84/96%. The effect will be removed when the wielder leaves the field, and using the Elemental Skill again will reset all DMG buffs.

Ascension Materials:

Fungi Drops: 15 Fungal Spores 23 Luminescent Pollen 27 Crystalline Cyst Dust

Fungi (activated/scorched) Drops: 23 Inactivated Fungal Nucleus 27 Dormant Fungal Nucleus 51 Robust Fungal Nucleus

Weapon Ascension Materials: 5 Echo of Scorching Might 14 Remnant Glow of Scorching Might 14 Dream of Scorching Might 6 Olden Days of Scorching Might

225,000 Mora

Tullaytullah’s Remembrance is Scaramouche (Wanderer)’s signature weapon, and most likely his best in slot weapon as well.

Floral Rainfall – 4* Sword

Base ATK: 42.4 – 509.61 (levels 1-90)

Bonus Elemental Mastery: 36.0 – 165.38 (levels 1-90)

Special Ability: Kaidan: Rainfall Earthbinder

When an attack hits an opponent, it will inflict an instance of Cursed Parasol upon one of them, which will cause characters wielding weapons with this name to deal 16% more DMG to the opponent affected by Cursed Parasol for 10s. This effect can be triggered once every 15s. If this opponent is taken out during Cursed Parasol’s duration, Cursed Parasol’s CD will be refreshed immediately.

Ascension Materials:

Nobushi Drops: 10 Old Handguard 15 Kageuchi Handguard 18 Famed Handguard

Primal Construct Drops: 15 Damaged Prism 18 Turbid Prism 27 Radiant Prism

Weapon Ascension Materials: 3 Narukami’s Wisdom 9 Narukami’s Joy 9 Narukami’s Affection 4 Narukami’s Valor

150,000 Mora

Data suggests that Floral Rainfall and its Refinement Materials are event rewards. No official confirmation of this has been announced and this will most likely be the case until the Genshin Impact Version 3.3 Special Event Livestream.