Battle with your Onikabuto in the Genshin Impact 3.4 event Almighty Arataki Extraordinary and Exhilarating Extreme Beetle Brawl!

“In exceptional spirits, you and Paimon returned to Inazuma, only to run into the Arataki Gang, who greeted you with hands clasped and expressions grinning. They seem to be scheming to deal with a mighty foe…”

Almighty Arataki Extraordinary and Exhilarating Extreme Beetle Brawl

Event Rewards

420 Primogems

Talent Level-Up Materials 4 Guide to Transcience 4 Guide to Elegance 4 Guide to Light

Character EXP Materials 28 Hero’s Wit

300k Mora

20 Mystic Enhancement Ore

Event Duration

The start and end dates for this Genshin Impact event is currently unknown.

Eligibility

Players must accomplish the following to participate in Almighty Arataki Extraordinary and Exhilarating Extreme Beetle Brawl.

Reach Adventure Rank 30

Complete the Archon Quest “Ritou Escape Plan”

The following is recommended for the best experience during the event.

Complete the Archon Quest “Perilous Trail”

Event Overview

When the event begins, a new opponent will arrive daily. Facing your opponents’ challenges and defeating their Onikabuto will allow you to claim rewards in the event page.

There are five opponents total. Each will have three difficulties: Friendly Spar, Honed Will, and Fanatic Passion. Dueling and beating each opponent on the Friendly Spar will award all Primogems from the event. Higher difficulties will reward the rest of the rewards.

Event Gameplay

Tap the forward button to instruct the Onikabuto to expend a small amount of Stamina to move half a tile forward and get closer to its opponent.

This move will not deal DMG.

Hold the forward button to instruct the Onikabuto to charge its energy. When the charging process ends, the Onikabuto will expend a greater amount of Stamina to rush forward. When this rush hits an opponent, it can deal DMG. The Stamina consumed, the distance traveled, and the DMG dealt will all change based on the amount of time spent charging. A fully-charged rush will take the Onikabuto 2 tiles forward.

If the Onikabuto reaches its opponent’s exact position upon finishing its rush and hits it, it can perform a piercing strike to deal greater DMG. You cannot trigger this special attack by tapping to advance, and over-charging will not allow you to trigger it either.



The time spent charging decides your rush distance, and you can use the charging progress to judge how far your Onikabuto will advance forward.

Tap the back button to expend a certain amount of Stamina and instruct the Onikabuto to move 1 tile backward and dodge your opponent’s attacks. If the distance or timing of the dodge is incorrect, your Onikabuto may still take DMG.

If both Onikabuto unleash their attacks at the same time, your Onikabuto will be knocked down without dealing DMG to the opponent. Take note of the attack timings, and should your plans change, cancel charging to avoid unnecessary Stamina expenditure.

Onikabuto Types

Triple-Strike Gunblade Mage

A more normal Onikabuto that prefers to keep its distance and launch thunderstrikes.

Super-Heavy Defensive Formation

A huge and heavy Onikabuto that can enter a status that increases its resistance to interruption.

On the Friendly Spar and Honed Will difficulties, it requires 2 rushes or 1 piercing strike to break through this status.

On the Fanatic Passion difficulty, only a piercing strike can break through its enhanced status.

Whirling Wrecker-Wheel

A small and agile Onikabuto that prefers using long-ranged attacks and can fire off lightning bullets by combining the power of Electro into a projectile and firing it at its opponent after a short duration.

On the Friendly Spar and Honed Will difficulties, you can disperse the lightning bullet using rush attacks before it can be formed or aim at the fired bullet using a piercing strike to reflect the projectile back at this Onikabuto.

On the Fanatic Passion difficulty, only executing a piercing strike first can perform this reflection. Rush attacks will not be able to disperse the bullet.

Ironclad Beetle King

A majestic, all-round Onikabuto that can enter a status that increases its resistance to interruption, and also fire off lightning bullets.

When its HP falls to a certain amount, it will retreat to the edge of the field and constantly cause lightning to fall and strike its opponents. Dodging this lightning while getting close and reflecting this Onikabuto’s lightning bullets may hold the key to defeating it.

Event-Related Missions

There is one BP Mission related to the Almighty Arataki Extraordinary and Exhilarating Extreme Beetle Brawl event.