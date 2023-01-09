By XC Enriquez · 4 min read

Conquer the Inazuman competition in the Genshin Impact 3.4 event Warrior’s Spirit! Become the champion to earn various rewards.

“The capacity to bear the weight of charity and mercy; the capability to wield both blade and might. Such is the first precept of the Warrior’s Spirit.

Yet, with the shifting of ages, past and present have begun to drift. In the same fashion, the Warrior Spirit event of today bears changes as well…”

Warrior’s Spirit

Participate in the traditional Inazuman Warrior’s Spirit competition and strive to become the champion.

During the event period, participate and complete challenges to earn rewards.

Event Rewards

420 Primogems

Weapon Ascension Materials 4 Jeweled Branch of a Distant Sea 4 Narukami’s Joy 4 Mask of the Tiger’s Bite

Talent Level-Up Materials 4 Guide to Transcience 4 Guide to Elegance 4 Guide to Light

Character EXP Materials 18 Hero’s Wit

300k Mora

25 Mystic Enhancement Ore

Event Duration

The start and end dates for this Genshin Impact event is currently unknown.

Eligibility

Players must accomplish the following to participate in Warrior’s Spirit.

Reach Adventure Rank 30

Complete the Archon Quest “Ritou Escape Plan”

The following is recommended for the best experience during the event.

Complete the Archon Quest “Imperatrix Umbrosa Chapter: Act II”

Event Overview

After the event begins and progresses, a new competition will be unlocked daily, allowing players to face opponents armed with unique and rare sword techniques. Make use of your Parries and Honed Techniques to defeat your opponents.

There is a total of seven duels that will unlock once per day. Completing each on Normal and Hard difficulty will reward all of the Primogems from this event. Further challenges, such as completing a duel against an enemy within a certain amount of time, or challenging the duel on Pro difficulty, will reward Mora, Hero’s Wit, and Mystic Enhancement Ores.

Event Gameplay

Each of the warriors you will face has a different set of sword techniques, including ordinary techniques that they will use often and exceedingly powerful but less often used Ultimate Technique. You can check your opponent’s traits via the menu to better devise countermeasures and make it easier to emerge victorious.

You will be unable to use Elemental Skills or Bursts during these duels, but you will obtain new abilities: a Parry and Honed Techniques. When using Parry, you will raise your weapon in a defensive stance, greatly decreasing DMG taken. Parry is subject to a cooldown before it can be used again.

You will use different Honed Techniques to deal with different opponents. Hitting opponents with Normal and Charged Attacks, and performing Parries successfully will help you accumulate Spirit, which will also accumulate slowly over time. Once it finishes accumulating, you can actively use Honed Techniques. Up to 2 uses of such techniques can be accumulated.

If you get the timing right and Parry just as your opponent is striking, you can completely eliminate any DMG that would be done to you and will reset Parry’s CD. Completing such a “Perfect Parry” against your opponent’s normal techniques will cause you to accumulate more Spirit.

When each warrior is about to use their Ultimate Technique, their weapon will shine brightly. Perfectly Parry these techniques to unleash powerful counterattacks and accumulate large amounts of Spirit, then use your own Honed Techniques at the right moments to seize victory!

Event-Related Missions

There is one BP Mission related to the Warrior’s Spirit event.