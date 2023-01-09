By XC Enriquez · 4 min read

Traveler and Paimon go back to Liyue for the annual Lantern Rite celebration in the Genshin Impact 3.4 event The Exquisite Night Chimes!

“As the year’s end draws near, the bustling Lantern Rite is soon approaching. You and Paimon return to Liyue Harbor and find yourselves pleasantly surprised by many old friends, and a special guest from abroad.”

The Exquisite Night Chimes

Event Rewards

1 Crown of Insight

770 Primogems

Talent Upgrade Materials 16 Guide to Prosperity 16 Guide to Diligence 16 Guide to Gold

Character Ascension Materials 3 Vajrada Amethyst Fragment 3 Vayuda Turquoise Fragment 3 Shivada Jade Fragment 3 Prithiva Topaz Fragment

Fireworks Between the Exquisite Throws of Her Enigmatic Dice Rainforest-Born Fungi Cliffbreaker’s Banner Flutters in Drum Rolls Obliging Little Yuegui Inuzaka General’s Friendly Helper That Fairly Effectual “Advice” Against Wine

Furnitures 2 Unnamed Furniture Sets 1 Unnamed Furniture A Guest of Noble Character (Furniture)

21 Hero’s Wit

42 Mystic Enhancement Ore

780k Mora

Event Duration

The start and end dates for this Genshin Impact event is currently unknown.

Eligibility

Players must accomplish the following to participate in The Exquisite Night Chimes.

Reach Adventure Rank 28

Complete the Archon Quest “A New Star Approaches”

The following is recommended for the best experience during the event.

Complete the Archon Quest “The Crane Returns on the Wind”

Complete the Story Quest “Umbrabilis Orchis Chapter: Act I”

Event Overview

The Exquisite Night Chimes is divided into 4 themes:

Theme 1: Whirling Flowers

A special time trial challenge. When the moon is suspended high, race with blossoming flames as your companions.

Theme 2: Paper Theater

Dive into the Paper Theatre and learn the true narratives behind the scenes at play while assisting the artisans in the completion of the performance.

Theme 3: Vigilance at Sea

Captain the Waverider and complete time trial challenges designed by a navigator of the Alcor to help her find the most optimal sea routes and train the sailors of Liyue Harbor.

Theme 4: Behind the Scenes

Assist the Ministry of Civil Affairs in an operation to clear enemies out from the wilderness using fireworks and other items to ensure the safety of Liyue Harbor region.

Event Gameplay

Paper Theater

After the performance begins, the actor named “Huanguang” will move at a fixed speed across the stage, and will change directions upon making contact with the paper theater’s edge or any obstacles.

Traps will appear to impede the journey of “Huanguang.” Touching them will cause the performance to fail. Move the stage sections to change his path and avoid traps such that he can reach his destination.

Huanguang” can leap from an upper level of the stage to a lower level via holes, but if he falls into a hole on the lower level of the stage, he will fall off the stage, which will result in a performance failure.

“Huanguang” has the protection of the adeptus and can ride on the wind. When he reaches a place where the wind rises, he can ride its flow and reach the stage’s upper level.

Certain holes on the stage come equipped with boards that can be used to actively change their state from closed to open, and vice versa. Each board is controlled by a device on the floor. “Huanguang” can switch the state of stage holes once for each time he steps on such devices.

To open the locked door, you must first obtain the key to it.

Some locked stage sections can be unlocked using keys.

Vigilance At Sea

Vigilance at Sea has both a multiplayer Billowing Waves mode and a single-player Tranquil Waters mode. You may obtain all rewards by completing challenges in either mode.

Vigilance at Sea has three stages. Before each challenge begins, a stage will be chosen randomly. View Gameplay Details for the rules of the different stages.

The Waverider will not be able to use its Heavy Cannon when the challenge begins. You will gain random Techniques by collecting Prop Lamps in each stage. Make use of these Techniques to smoothly sail through the challenge.

During the challenge, the Waverider’s HP will be replaced by Durability. In Billowing Waves mode, once your Waverider’s Durability is depleted, you will lose all Challenge Coins you have already gained and enter the Voyage Observer state. Your Waverider will not be able to collect any Challenge Coins or Prop Lamps in this state. You will exit this state after a while and your Waverider can participate in the challenge again. In Tranquil Waters mode, once your Waverider’s Durability is depleted, the challenge will end and your score will be calculated.

The more Challenge Coins you have at the end of the challenge, the higher your final score will be.

Behind The Scenes