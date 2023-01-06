By XC Enriquez · 2 min read

A new Genshin Impact Special Program livestream means new Redemption Codes! If you’re hoping to get the new units Alhaitham (5* Dendro Sword) and Yaoyao (4* Dendro Polearm) , or any of the new weapons and rerun characters, these Primogems are bound to come in handy. All three Redemption Codes from the Genshin Impact Version 3.4 Special Program can be found below.

The VOD of the livestream can be viewed on the official Genshin Impact YouTube channel.

Genshin Impact Version 3.4 Special Program Redemption Codes

Here are the Special Redemption codes revealed during the Genshin Impact Version 3.4 Special Program:

NS8TUVJYR4UH – 100 Primogems, 10 Mystic Enhancement Ore NSQTVCKYRMDM – 100 Primogems, 5 Hero’s Wit LB8SDUJYQ4V9 – 100 Primogems, 50,000 Mora

With the three codes, you’ll get a total of 300 Primogems, 10 Mystic Enhancement Ores, 5 Hero’s Wits, and 50,000 Mora.

Move quick, since these codes are only available for a short amount of time after they are revealed! You can redeem these codes over the Genshin Impact site.

Genshin Impact 3.4 introduces the Scribe of Akademiya, Alhaitham, as a playable character. Yaoyao will also finally become playable as we return to Liyue for the annual Lantern Rite celebration. Alhaitham’s signature weapon is “Light of Foliar Incision,” a new 5* Sword that will be introduced this year. The appearance of Cloud Retainer has been teased, so maybe we will get to learn more about the mysterious adepti during our return in Liyue.

Over in Sumeru, another portion of the Desert opens for the Traveler to explore.

Alhaitham and Xiao will be present during the first phase of the patch, along with Yaoyao. Hu Tao and Yelan’s rerun banners grace the second phase.

Genshin Impact 3.4 is expected to go live on January 18, 2023.

Genshin Impact 3.4 is expected to go live on January 18, 2023.