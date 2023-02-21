Choose the right Transmitter and Receiver Crystals for your party in the Genshin Impact 3.5 event Vibro-Crystal Verification! This is a continuation of the Vibro-Crystal Research event that happened in Version 2.6.

“An engineer from Fontaine has arrived at the outskirts of The Chasm to study the harmonic motion between gems known as Vibro-Crystals in an effort to clear the name of his colleague, who had been accused of faking his data. Connect Transmitter and Receiver Crystals and attempt to produce various effects that will allow you to defeat your foes with ease.”

Vibro-Crystal Verification

Event Rewards

Primogems x420

Weapon Ascension Materials Luminous Sands from Guyun x10 Lustrous Stone from Guyun x4 Mist Veiled Lead Elixir x10 Mist Veiled Mercury Elixir x4 Grain of Aerosiderite x10 Piece of Aerosiderite x4

Hero’s Wit x12

Mystic Enhancement Ore x18

Mora x370k

Eligibility

Players must meet the following criteria to participate in the Genshin Impact 3.5 event Vibro-Crystal Verification:

Reach Adventure Rank 30

Complete the prerequisite Archon Quest “Rite of Parting”

Event Overview

During the first 6 days of the event, one new challenge will be unlocked each day. During each challenge, you can use characters provided by the event or your own to form into two groups and complete the first and second halves of each combat trial.

All Trial Characters are at Level 80 with fixed weapons and artifacts.

Vibro-Crystal Resonance: each group in each stage can configure their own Vibro-Crystal setup to obtain different combat buffs. The Vibro-Crystals are divided into two types:

Transmitter Crystals govern the triggers for the buff effects.

Receiver Crystals will trigger the buffs once the conditions are met.

Activate the Transmitter Crystals to obtain the buffs from the Receiver Crystals.

When multiple “Transmitter Crystals” are connected to the same “Receiver Crystal,” the effect triggered by using different conditions in the challenge will be stacked and that effect will be slightly enhanced after stacking. For more details, please view the Vibro-Crystal Harmonics page.

The goal of the challenge is to defeat as many opponents as possible within the time limit to score points. When the challenge ends, you will receive medals based on this score.

Food and other items are not available during these challenges.

Event Mechanics

During the “Vibro-Crystal Verification” event, you must split your characters into 2 parties for the challenge. Before you start combat, you may equip each party with a Vibro-Crystal Harmonics Schema. Combine Transmitter Crystals and Receiver Crystals to obtain different combat buffs.

Each Transmitter Crystal can only project its radiation upon one Receiver Crystal, but each Receiver can receive transmissions from 3 Transmitters. Using different Transmitter Crystals to trigger Receivers will increase their effects. Check the Vibro-Crystal Harmonics description to see the extent to which these buffs may extend.

As the challenge proceeds, successfully triggering the harmonic response between Transmitter and Receiver Crystals will accrue Harmonic Points. When these points reach a certain amount, the Harmonic Strength will increase, granting characters combat buffs: all party members’ CRIT DMG will be increased. However, if you do not trigger a harmonic response within a certain time period, the Harmonic Strength you have gained will fade…

During this challenge, you must defeat opponents that constantly emerge to obtain points within the allotted time. Of those opponents, Nemeses will provide more points. Once the challenge ends, you will gain different insignias based on the number of points you gained.