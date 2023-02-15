The Genshin Impact 3.5 Special Program Livestream has been announced! Check out the schedule and what reveals we expect here.

Genshin Impact 3.5 Livestream Schedule

The Version 3.5 Special Program Preview stream is scheduled for February 17th, 2023 at 7:00 AM (UTC-5) on the official Genshin Impact Twitch channel. The stream on the official YouTube channel will begin 8:00 AM on the same day.

Genshin Impact 3.5 Livestream

Version 3.5 Special Program Preview

It's announcement time! The special program for Genshin Impact's new version will premiere on the official Twitch channel on 2/17/2023 at 07:00 AM (UTC-5)!

The announcement for the English stream features Dehya and Albedo joining Aether in the livestream. The title of the version, “Windblume’s Breath” also hints at some of the events and banners coming up. Unofficial sources have also disclosed some of the probable reveals during the stream.

New Character – Dehya

“The Eremites,” a loosely-organized mercenary organization, is Sumeru’s most powerful armed force. They consist of many mercenaries and bands of warriors-for-hire who carry out assignments independently.

One such brigade is the “Blazing Beasts,” whose most renowned member is Dehya, also known as the “Flame-Mane.”

We initially meet Dehya in the middle of our journey in Sumeru, and she accompanies us until the end of the Archon Quest. Now, the Flame-Mane Eremite will finally become playable!

“Flame-Mane” Dehya is a 5-star Pyro Claymore character set to be revealed on the Genshin Impact Version 3.5 Livestream to be playable on the same version. Learn more about Dehya and her Skills, Constellations, and more here.

New Character – Mika

“Mika, who is a member of the Knights of Favonius Reconnaissance Company, always diligently fulfills all the duties that come his way.

Setting up tents, lighting fires for cooking, repairing equipment… Even Hertha, the logistics captain, has nothing but praise for Mika’s excellent efficiency.”

We only had a glimpse of Mika a couple Versions ago, during an event. Now, players who want to know more about him can now do so with his reveal as a playable character!

“Coordinates of Clear Frost” Mika is an upcoming 4-star Cryo Polearm slated for a Genshin Impact Version 3.5 release. You can learn more about Mika here.

New Weapon – Beacon of the Reed Sea

The Beacon of the Reed Sea is a 5-star Claymore and is Dehya’s signature weapon. It’s meant to be her best-in-slot weapon as well.

Stats at lv90:

ATK: 608.07

Bonus CRIT Rate: 33.08%

Desert Watch: After the character’s Elemental Skill hits an opponent, their ATK will be increased by 20/25/30/35/40% for 8s. After the character takes DMG, their ATK will be increased by 20/25/30/35/40% for 8s. The 2 aforementioned effects can be triggered even when the character is not on the field. Additionally, when not protected by a shield, the character’s Max HP will be increased by 32/40/48/56/64%.

New Weapon – Mailed Flower

The Mailed Flower is a 4-star Claymore and can be earned for free in Version 3.5’s Windblume Event.

Stats at lv90:

ATK: 564.78

Bonus Elemental Mastery: 110.26

Whispers of Wind and Flower: Within 8s after the character’s Elemental Skill hits an opponent or triggers an Elemental Reaction, the character’s ATK and Elemental Mastery will be increased by 12/15/18/21/24% and 48/60/72/84/96 respectively.

New Events

Windblume Festival

Split into several festivities, including “Floral Chess” and a rhythm game-inspired minigame

Earn Festive Tickets and Floral Coupons for lots of rewards!

Fungus Mechanicus

In a corner of Port Ormos, you and Paimon encounter friends whom you made during the inaugural Nilotpala Cup Beast Tamers Tournament. They are currently preparing for the next tournament, and to that effect have come up with a new game with which to advertise for the Beast Tamers Tournament…

Vibro-Crystal Verification

An engineer from Fontaine has arrived at the outskirts of The Chasm to study the harmonic motion between gems known as Vibro-Crystals in an effort to clear the name of his colleague, who had been accused of faking his data.

Connect Transmitter and Receiver Crystals and attempt to produce various effects that will allow you to defeat your foes with ease.

Spices From the West: Northerly Search

Help Nazafarin conduct her research by making seasonings according to the recipes provided, adding them into Delicious dishes, and inviting your companions to try them!

New Enemy – Abyss Herald: Frost Fall

A monster from the Abyss Order that wields frigid, icy blades in battle.

Just as there are saints who will spread and glorify the profound gospel, there are envoys who must correct any twisted strains and remove any dissonance.

People often say that steel feels like ice as it pierces the body, but this dark frost is said to freeze even the soul.

An Abyss Order monster that uses a dark power to command ice and frost in battle. Some of its attacks decrease the Stamina of characters when they deal DMG against them.

New Enemy – Black Serpent Knight: Rockbreaker Ax

A guard of some standing in the court, sundering the foes of the nation’s rulers using a sword art known as “Truthseeker.”

Though Truthseeker is, strictly speaking, a sword art, but its teachings can also be used with various other weapons — and in the realm’s darkest hour, those who had to protect their homeland had little room to be fussy anyway.

This seems to have once been a trusted guard of high standing in some land who wielded the power of Geo. Its attacks become stronger and fiercer when they hit shielded characters, at the cost of its own health.