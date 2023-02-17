The special program for Genshin Impact Version 3.5 just recently aired, and with it comes Primogem redemption codes. If you’re looking to draw for Dehya (5* Pyro Claymore), Mika (4* Polearm), or any of the other rerun characters and weapons, then make sure to use these codes.

Genshin Impact Version 3.5 Special Program Redemption Codes

Here are the Redemption Codes that were revealed during the Genshin Impact Version 3.5 Special Program:

KARU3RG6NY65 – 100 Primogems, 10 Mystic Enhancement Ore 5SRC28YNNYP9 – 100 Primogems, 5 Hero’s Wit SB8UJ9H7NH8V – 100 Primogems, 50,000 Mora

With the three codes, you’ll get a total of 300 Primogems, 10 Mystic Enhancement Ores, 5 Hero’s Wits, and 50, 000 Mora.

As these codes are only available for a limited amount of time, make sure to claim them before it’s too late. Players can head over to the Genshin Impact Gifts site to redeem these codes and get the rewards. The rewards should pop up in your in-game mailbox as soon as you claim them.

Genshin Impact 3.5 introduces the Flame-Mane Dehya, who has been with you ever since your first dive into Sumeru. It also introduces the Coordinates of Clear Frost, Mika, who players first met in the Of Ballads and Brews event. Version 3.5 also brings in a new Archon Quest, seeing the return of fan-favorite Dainsleif as we continue our search for our sibling.

The first phase of the patch will see Dehya and Cyno on the banners, while Ayaka, Shenhe, and Mika will be present in the second phase of the banners.

Genshin Impact Version 3.5 is expected to go live on March 1, 2023.

That’s all for the Genshin Impact Version 3.5 Primogem Redemption Codes. For more gaming news from us, check out our gaming news articles.